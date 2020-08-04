The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is drafting anti-corruption rules in the wake of DPP Legislator Su Chen-ching’s (蘇震清) alleged involvement in a bribery case.
The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Saturday filed a motion with the Taipei District Court to detain Su — along with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) and Sufin Siluko (廖國棟), New Power Party chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), and independent Legislator Chao Cheng-yu (趙正宇) — over their alleged involvement in a department store bribery case.
Chao was released late on Sunday night on NT$1 million (US$33,863) bail, while the others were waiting for the court’s decision as of press time last night.
Photo: Su Fun-her, Taipei Times
The DPP’s anti-corruption rules are to be divided into two parts.
The first would contain principles regarding “staff recruitment, procurement and the revolving door policy” for DPP political workers and managers at state-run corporations, party sources said.
The second part would involve ethical requirements for DPP political workers, including avoiding attending meals or events or engaging in financial transactions inconsistent with the images of independence, neutrality, integrity and honesty, the sources said.
DPP workers would also be prohibited from abusing the power of their positions for illicit gains, including receiving inappropriate gifts or other benefits from stakeholders in their businesses, they said.
The draft rules, which have been discussed multiple times by party committees, are expected to be finalized by the DPP caucus on Tuesday next week, before being sent to the DPP Central Standing Committee for final approval, they added.
In related news, the Control Yuan’s latest report on property declarations by public servants showed that the value of properties declared by Su grew more than 11 times from NT$6.8 million five years ago to more than NT$75 million last year.
The 159th report on property declaration by public servants published on April 17 showed that Su, who represents Pingtung County’s first electoral district, and his wife, Liao Ching-ju (廖靖汝), owned eight plots of land: three each in Taitung and Pingtung counties and two in Pingtung City.
They owned four buildings, all in Pingtung City, the issue showed.
Su and his wife had NT$75.28 million in savings, as well as five entries of debt that totaled more than NT$200 million, it showed.
The largest debt was listed under Su’s name, recorded about two years ago under the title of “working fund.”
The other entries were also titled “working funds” in addition to a house mortgage valued at NT$20 million, the report showed.
The report showed that Chen had 44 plots of land in Miaoli County and NT$1.3 million in savings, NT$100,000 in securities and NT$16.37 million in debt.
Sufin Siluko had multiple plots of land and buildings, as well as NT$2.96 million in savings, NT$43,280 in securities and NT$40.32 million in debt, they showed.
Chao had multiple plots of land and buildings, as well as NT$23.29 million in savings, while Hsu had NT$5.23 million in savings and a mortgage of NT$15 million, the records showed.
