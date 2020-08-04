Nine student artists win at the annual Chimei Arts Awards

By Wu Chun-feng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Nine student artists on Friday were acclaimed as the winners of this year’s Chimei Arts Awards, including three who are repeat winners.

The Chimei Arts Awards were founded in 1989 to promote art, and support talented music and art students, said Kuo Ling-ling (郭玲玲), director of the Tainan-based Chimei Museum and chief executive of the Chi Mei Culture Foundation.

The foundation has since given 335 award winners more than NT$120 million (US$4.06 million at the current exchange rate) in grants, which have eased the financial burden on many talented students, and raised their odds of being seen on the international stage, Kuo said.

Chimei Museum deputy director Patricia Liao, front row second left, and director Kuo Ling-ling, front row center, pose with the winners of this year’s Chimei Arts Awards in Tainan on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Chimei Museum

This year’s winners are Hu Hsien-wen (胡銜文), Huang Chun-chieh (黃俊傑) and Lin Chien-ting (林建廷) in the fine art category; and Lu Yun (魯昀), Yang Ya-chun (楊雅淳), Hsu Ming-yu (許名妤), Lin En-chun (林恩俊), Cheng Yu-ting (鄭育婷) and Huang Ya-chung (黃亞中) in the music category.

The three fine art category winners were all second-time winners, and all were highly praised by the judges, Kuo said.

Hu was praised for solid sketching skills, and using classic techniques to depict modern lives and emotions; Huang Chun-chieh for using delicate shades to capture human faces and their inner thoughts; and the figure sculpted by Lin Chien-ting (林建廷) was “grandiose” and “showed fine anatomical structures,” she said.

The award ceremony at the museum featured a performance by pianist Yen Chun-chieh (嚴俊傑) and violinist Wei Ching-yi (魏靖儀), who have won several prizes at home and abroad, including Chimei Arts Awards in previous years, Kuo said.

The pair are also to perform at a festival the museum has organized to commemorate the 250th birthday of Beethoven, which begins with a lecture on Aug. 28 and concerts on Sept. 5, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, she said.