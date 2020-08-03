All three candidates in the upcoming Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday vowed to push for infrastructure improvements, despite the city’s relatively tight budget.
During the only televised policy presentation before the vote on Sunday next week, Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said she would continue the efforts of former mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — also of the KMT and who was ousted in a recall vote in June — to make sure that “roads are flat, lights are bright and ditches are unblocked.”
She accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which governed the city for two decades before Han was elected in 2018, of failing to maintain even the most basic infrastructure.
Photo: CNA
Adding to Kaohsiung’s woes is about NT$330 billion (US$11.2 billion) in debt left by Han’s predecessors, which was partly due to poor financial management, she said.
Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政) of the Taiwan People’s Party said that the roads must be widened to make room for more trees to mitigate the effects of “urban heat islands,” areas with higher temperatures caused by dense infrastructure.
Wu also called for changes to the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures (財政收支劃分法) so that Kaohsiung could keep more of its tax revenues.
A person can only gain intellectual freedom through financial independence, he said, adding that the concept applies to cities as well.
Lee agreed on reforming the act, and vowed to reduce the city’s debt and increase the earnings of Kaohsiung residents.
Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the DPP, who lost to Han in 2018, denied that the central government has not taken Kaohsiung’s development seriously.
He said that the city received the most funding from the central government of any administrative area from 2017 to last year.
Chen also said the KMT had contributed to the city’s financial woes when it led Kaohsiung until 1998, adding that he would appeal to the central government for more funding.
He also pledged to establish standard operating procedures for the city’s infrastructure, including for project construction, maintenance and supervision.
Among the highlights of the presentation was Lee’s proposal to promote the city’s rum industry, because of its abundant supply of sugar cane.
If Kaohsiung could gain 10 percent of the global rum market, it could generate NT$50 billion annually, she said.
“Everybody knows Kinmen has kaoliang and Yilan has Kavalan [a whiskey distillery], and I believe Kaohsiung could establish its own market,” she said.
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found four men guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 stabbing of Spanish surfer Ignacio Prio on a Pingtung County beach in the final ruling in the case, sentencing them to three-and-a-half to six years in prison. The defendants had appealed their convictions for attempted murder in the first and second rulings, which had also led to prison sentences ranging from three-and-a-half years to six years. The then-42-year-old Prio went to Jialeshui Beach (佳樂水) near Kenting (墾丁) on March 31, 2017, was attacked after he asked four men to remove their fishing lines from an area
MEDICINAL HERB: The FRIL protein extracted from hyacinth beans helped laboratory mice survive H1N1 infection and effectively neutralized the coronavirus A protein isolated from hyacinth beans, a medicinal herb known for centuries, has been found to restrict the activities of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in laboratory experiments, a team of Academia Sinica researchers said yesterday. The beans’ curative effect is documented in the 16th-century Chinese medicine classic Compendium of Materia Medica (本草綱目) and they are also a food source in some countries, the Genomics Research Center’s Chemical Biology Division Director Alex Ma (馬徹) told a news conference in Taipei. Center senior research specialist Jan Jia-tsrong (詹家琮) experimented with up to 500 medicinal herbs to see if they could restrict influenza viruses and