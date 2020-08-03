The time has arrived for Taiwan to have a second “silent revolution,” Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) told the party’s conference yesterday afternoon at the National Taiwan Sport University in Taoyuan.
The first “silent revolution” was the democratization process in the early 1990s initiated by then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).
The conference in the school’s gymnasium was attended by 5,141 TPP members.
Photo: CNA
In his opening remarks, Ko talked about political reform under Lee and the need for reform today.
“Lee’s greatest contribution was setting Taiwan on an irreversible path to democratization, without which we would not be meeting today to discuss Taiwan’s future,” Ko said.
“Direct presidential elections were held and a Taiwanese consciousness was established, but today political power goes unchecked and the major parties vie for power,” he said. A “second silent revolution is needed for social inclusion [in politics] and the realization of national governance.”
The TPP could hopefully be a “model” party in the legislature, engaging with legislators from other parties rather than confronting them, he said.
Social inclusion could be achieved through communication with the public, Ko said, citing the Taipei-Shanghai twin-city summit, which he said was of benefit to Taiwanese businesspeople and students in China, despite being “smeared as a pro-China” activity.
The central government must “create flexible international space” and must not let ideology prevent it from communicating with China, he said.
The TPP would continue to act as a check on budget spending, promote constitutional reform and fight for issues such as housing justice and amendments to the Mining Act (礦業法), he said.
The party needed to elect a public liaison official, and would hold smaller member meetings in every county and municipality, he added.
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found four men guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 stabbing of Spanish surfer Ignacio Prio on a Pingtung County beach in the final ruling in the case, sentencing them to three-and-a-half to six years in prison. The defendants had appealed their convictions for attempted murder in the first and second rulings, which had also led to prison sentences ranging from three-and-a-half years to six years. The then-42-year-old Prio went to Jialeshui Beach (佳樂水) near Kenting (墾丁) on March 31, 2017, was attacked after he asked four men to remove their fishing lines from an area
MEDICINAL HERB: The FRIL protein extracted from hyacinth beans helped laboratory mice survive H1N1 infection and effectively neutralized the coronavirus A protein isolated from hyacinth beans, a medicinal herb known for centuries, has been found to restrict the activities of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in laboratory experiments, a team of Academia Sinica researchers said yesterday. The beans’ curative effect is documented in the 16th-century Chinese medicine classic Compendium of Materia Medica (本草綱目) and they are also a food source in some countries, the Genomics Research Center’s Chemical Biology Division Director Alex Ma (馬徹) told a news conference in Taipei. Center senior research specialist Jan Jia-tsrong (詹家琮) experimented with up to 500 medicinal herbs to see if they could restrict influenza viruses and