Navy detonates old bombs found off New Taipei City

Staff writer, with CNA





Thirteen bombs believed to date from World War II were remotely detonated yesterday by navy divers off the northeast coast of New Taipei City.

The bombs were discovered on Monday last week in Mao’ao Bay (卯澳灣) by a recreational diver who reported spotting suspicious objects, and confirmed the following day.

The bombs were found at a depth of 10m to 13m near what appeared to be an airplane propeller, not far from an elementary school near the shore in Gongliao District (貢寮), authorities said.

A navy diver yesterday prepares for the remote detonation of unexploded bombs found off the northeast coast of New Taipei City. Photo courtesy of Navy Command

The area was immediately cordoned off with buoys to keep divers, fishing boats and other vessels away.

An estimated 1,300kg of explosives were used in the detonation, which took place at 10:15am about 600m from the shore.

The rusted exterior of the bombs made it impossible to confirm their make and model, but it is believed they dated back to World War II.

A team of navy divers watch as 13 unexploded bombs are detonated off the northeast coast of New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of Navy Command

Thanks to proper disaster prevention plans, no injuries or financial loss were reported from the detonation, Gongliao District chief Chung Yao-lai (鍾耀磊) said.