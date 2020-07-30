Inmates at the Taitung Drug Abuser Treatment Center have been recruited to help wash linen for the county’s hotels and hostels, which have seen a surge in domestic tourists.
The inmates, who were hired by a private commercial laundry service on Tuesday, would “help alleviate staff shortages while doing some good by helping the development of the local tourism industry,” the center said.
Domestic tourism has surged this year, as Taiwanese cannot travel abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hotels in Taitung are booked to 90 percent capacity until September, when schools are to open, Taitung Department of Tourism statistics showed.
Two weeks ago, a large hotel in Taitung City was unable to have its bed sheets, towels, comforters and bathroom mats washed in time by its normal laundry service — which was inundated with work from other hotels — and was forced to send 289 guests to another hotel, the center said.
The center responded by offering 10 of its inmates to be hired by the laundry service to assist with washing, it said.
Domestic tourism has been on the rise nationwide, but Taitung County in particular has seen a surge in tourism as there have been no cases of COVID-19 infection there, center secretary Tseng Sheng-chien (曾盛乾) said.
Working for the laundry service would also put the inmates in touch with a real work environment and the experience of keeping a job, which would better prepare them for their return to society, Tseng said.
Yu Kuo-feng (游國豐), general manager of the laundry service, said that his company is handling linen — as well as bathing robes, towels and rugs — for 1,800 rooms in the county.
Every day the company washes linen from 8am until 4am the following day, he said.
The 10 inmates from the center are a great help in relieving the pressure on his company, which otherwise would have had insufficient workers to handle the workload, he said.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office
International students seeking to continue their tertiary education in Taiwan or transfer between universities are not required to leave the nation for a “visa run,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Foreign nationals who hold a visitor’s or resident visa for the purpose of studying Mandarin, academic exchanges, joining family or employment can apply within Taiwan for a student visa for degree programs, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. International students with a valid student Alien Resident Certificate can also change schools at the tertiary level without leaving the country, Ou said. Her remarks followed a