Representative meets US official at State Department

‘WAR CAT’ DIPLOMACY: Cats are smart, agile and flexible — traits that Taiwan needs to survive in a fast-changing world, the envoy to the US said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Monday met with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell at the US Department of State in Washington, and pledged to enhance bilateral ties.

Before departing to Washington, Hsiao told local media that she would use “war cat” diplomacy — as cats are smart, agile and flexible — to secure a space for survival amid a fast-changing global situation.

She took her four cats with her to the US.

A photo taken from the Facebook page of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US shows Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim, left, and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell at the US Department of State in Washington on Monday. Photo: screen grab from Facebook page of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington yesterday posted a photograph showing Hsiao meeting Stilwell on its Facebook and Twitter pages, which are titled “Taiwan in the US.”

The office wrote that Hsiao looks forward to working with Stilwell and his team at the bureau to develop an “even closer Taiwan-US partnership.”

“Taiwan is committed to expanding our economic, security, cultural & educational ties with the US in the years ahead,” the office wrote.

During their meeting, Hsiao and Stilwell exchanged opinions on improving bilateral ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.

Asked if the meeting took place at the US Department of State, Ou said that, based on a tacit understanding between both sides, the ministry would refrain from disclosing the content of their conversation or other details about the meeting.

Judging by the photograph’s background — which was possibly the same place where Stilwell met then-outgoing representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) on July 8 — Hsiao and Stilwell might have met at the US Department of State, the US Taiwan Watch group wrote on Facebook yesterday.

Just a few years ago, Taiwan’s diplomats could rarely appear together with US administrative officials publicly, and were forbidden from entering the US Department of State by some of the US’ internal regulations, it wrote.

Later yesterday, Hsiao wrote on Facebook that Stilwell had received her at the US Department of State.

“Although we practiced social distancing, we wore, under our masks, smiles of pleasure for the meeting,” she wrote in Chinese.

“Taiwan is a force for good and a trustworthy partner for the world, and many important issues between Taiwan and the US are waiting to be boosted,” she added.