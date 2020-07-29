Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Monday met with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell at the US Department of State in Washington, and pledged to enhance bilateral ties.
Before departing to Washington, Hsiao told local media that she would use “war cat” diplomacy — as cats are smart, agile and flexible — to secure a space for survival amid a fast-changing global situation.
She took her four cats with her to the US.
Photo: screen grab from Facebook page of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington yesterday posted a photograph showing Hsiao meeting Stilwell on its Facebook and Twitter pages, which are titled “Taiwan in the US.”
The office wrote that Hsiao looks forward to working with Stilwell and his team at the bureau to develop an “even closer Taiwan-US partnership.”
“Taiwan is committed to expanding our economic, security, cultural & educational ties with the US in the years ahead,” the office wrote.
During their meeting, Hsiao and Stilwell exchanged opinions on improving bilateral ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday.
Asked if the meeting took place at the US Department of State, Ou said that, based on a tacit understanding between both sides, the ministry would refrain from disclosing the content of their conversation or other details about the meeting.
Judging by the photograph’s background — which was possibly the same place where Stilwell met then-outgoing representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) on July 8 — Hsiao and Stilwell might have met at the US Department of State, the US Taiwan Watch group wrote on Facebook yesterday.
Just a few years ago, Taiwan’s diplomats could rarely appear together with US administrative officials publicly, and were forbidden from entering the US Department of State by some of the US’ internal regulations, it wrote.
Later yesterday, Hsiao wrote on Facebook that Stilwell had received her at the US Department of State.
“Although we practiced social distancing, we wore, under our masks, smiles of pleasure for the meeting,” she wrote in Chinese.
“Taiwan is a force for good and a trustworthy partner for the world, and many important issues between Taiwan and the US are waiting to be boosted,” she added.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office