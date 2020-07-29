New MyData platform to show tolls owed and more

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Motorists could soon use a platform built by the National Development Council to check the amount of freeway tolls that they owe, the National Freeway Bureau said yesterday.

The council has created an online platform called MyData (數位服務個人化平臺) to give people one-stop access to all government services, including household registration, National Health Insurance, social welfare programs and transportation services, the bureau said.

Testing of the platform began two weeks ago, and once launched, drivers could use it to pay tolls owed online, Bureau Deputy Director-General Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) said.

Drivers would open the platform site (https://mydata.nat.gov.tw/), click “Data download” and select the transportation icon, giving them access to services such as the electronic toll collection (ETC) system.

Drivers would need to consent to the user agreement, have their identity verified using a Citizen Digital Certificate, and provide a national identification card number, date of birth, and vehicle license plate number, the bureau said.

The total would not include defaulted fees that have been turned over to the courts, it said.

Drivers can also make payments at retail stores associated with the Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co (FETC), which manages the toll collection system, as well as on the FETC’s Web site and app.

“We encourage drivers to apply at their bank to have their ETC account automatically refilled from their bank account — giving them a 10 percent discount,” it added.