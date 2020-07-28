iPass issues Olympic-inspired card

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Starting tomorrow, iPass Corp is to begin taking orders for a new smart card featuring the national team’s uniform for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Olympic team uniform is one way to show national honor and athletic spirit, the Kaohsiung-based company said.

“Even though the Games have been postponed to July next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes on the national team continue to work hard and train daily,” it said.

A limited-edition iPass card design featuring the nation’s team uniform for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is displayed at a news conference yesterday in Taipei. Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times

“The new iPass card, which was designed after the Olympic team uniform, incorporates the Olympic spirit into everyday life and unites people to cheer for the national athletes,” it said.

Taiwan’s athletes are training at the National Sport Training Center in the city’s Zuoying District (左營).

The new card is the first partnership between the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee and iPass, the card company said.

The Olympic team uniform was used as the basis for the card design, with a plum flower national emblem added to it, it said.

Like the real uniform, the card is dark blue — a soothing color for the heart and soul in this age of upheaval, it said.

The card features a key chain to make it easier for people to carry and make payments when they shop at convenience stores or take public transportation, it said.

People can start preordering the cards at 11am tomorrow through 7-Eleven’s ibon machines, the company said.