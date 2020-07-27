More than half of the respondents in a poll said the new national security legislation in Hong Kong affected their willingness to visit the territory, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
NPP think tank executive director Lee Chao-li (李兆立) said that a survey it commissioned showed that 53.1 percent of respondents said their willingness to visit Hong Kong had been affected by the legislation, while 36.7 percent said they were not affected by it.
The poll showed that respondents with a higher education level were more conscious of how the legislation might affect them and were less willing to visit Hong Kong, NPP creative media director Jerry Liu (劉仕傑) said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The poll showed that 66.5 percent of people with a bachelor’s degree or higher said the legislation affected their willingness to visit Hong Kong, while 48.1 percent of people with only a junior-high school education and 32.5 percent with only an elementary-school education said they were affected by it.
Although the Mainland Affairs Council has cautioned “high-risk groups” — including people who support independence for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang and those who have criticized the Chinese or Hong Kong governments — not to travel to the territory, it should do more to warn all Taiwanese about the possible risks in visiting Hong Kong., Liu said.
As the US and China are engaged in a diplomatic dispute, with China ordering the US to close its consulate in Chengdu after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Taiwan should be prepared if the Chinese government orders Taiwan to close its consulate in Hong Kong, and should protect its documents and expatriates, he said.
Although some academics have warned that after implementing the national security legislation in Hong Kong, China’s next goal might be Taiwan, Lee said the poll showed that 51 percent of respondents said they were confident in Taiwan’s preparedness to confront threats from China, while 40.4 percent said they were not.
The poll showed that 54.6 percent of respondents favored maintaining the “status quo” with China, while 33.4 percent were in favor of independence and 6.4 percent supported unification.
Nearly 30 percent of respondents said they preferred “permanently maintaining the status quo,” which could also be considered being in favor of remaining independent, NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said.
Meanwhile, the poll showed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) have approval ratings of 60.8 and 56.1 percent respectively, which remains about the same as the previous survey.
However, their disapproval ratings have both increased — by 5 percentage points to 30.1 percent for Tsai and 4.1 percentage points to 35.7 percent for Su, Hsu said.
The poll also showed that 70.4 percent of people surveyed said they considered the procedure for purchasing the government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers convenient.
Most people said they would spend the vouchers at department stores and hypermarkets (57.7 percent) or convenience stores and supermarkets (33.1 percent), rather than at restaurants or night markets, as the government had promoted, Hsu said, adding that the actual effects of the vouchers should be observed.
The poll was conducted on July 18, and Monday and Tuesday last week, collecting 1,095 valid samples with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office