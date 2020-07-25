HEALTH
Donation reminder launched
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation and Facebook yesterday colaunched a Blood Donations feature for Facebook in Taiwan, which would alert people to donate blood in times of need, the foundation said in a statement. Although the blood donation rate in Taiwan is higher than in many other nations, its inventory has fallen over the past year. “Blood inventory in Taiwan was lower than the seven-day safe level for as many as 86 days in the first half of 2020 alone,” the foundation said. The feature could greatly improve blood collection efficiency, it said. People can participate in the program by going to facebook.com/donateblood to register to be alerted when nearby blood banks need donations. The Central Epidemic Command Center has issued an advisory that people who have returned from traveling abroad, have recovered from COVID-19 or have had close contact with a confirmed case should not donate blood for 28 days.
LABOR
More workers furloughed
The number of furloughed workers has grown over the past week as activity in the manufacturing sector slowed amid uneven demand for exports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labor said. As of yesterday, 1,049 companies had unpaid leave programs, while 25,208 workers had agreed to go on furlough, up 1,601 from a week earlier, ministry data showed. Among the companies, 353 were manufacturers, 332 were retailers or wholesalers, and 71 were in the service sector, the data showed. Manufacturers accounted for two-thirds of the companies that began furlough programs from July 16 to yesterday. The majority of employees on unpaid leave were in the manufacturing sector at 16,517, followed by retail and wholesale with 4,778, and transportation and warehousing at 1,138, the data showed. It was the highest number of people furloughed in the manufacturing sector since the pandemic started, a ministry official said.
LOTTERY
Lottery to reach NT$3.1bn
The Power Lottery jackpot on July 27 is expected to reach a record NT$3.1 billion (US$105 million), Taiwan Lottery Co said on Thursday. No one has won the lottery’s top prize in 47 draws, the longest in the game’s history, meaning that the prize money has built up, Taiwan Lottery said. If only one person wins the jackpot, it would be the highest payout to a winning ticket holder, the company said. The previous record jackpot was about NT$3 billion, on April 23, 2015. A Power Lottery ticket consists of seven numbers — a group of six numbers chosen from one to 38 and a seventh additional number from one to eight. To win the top prize, all seven numbers must match the numbers drawn.
SOCIETY
Zoo nicknames panda cub
A giant panda cub born almost one month ago at Taipei Zoo has been nicknamed Jou Jou (柔柔) because of its gentle nature and chubbiness, zookeepers said on Wednesday. The cub, born on June 28 to Yuan Yuan (圓圓), appears to have inherited the calm and quiet nature of its father, Tuan Tuan (團團), the zookeepers said, referring to two giant pandas that China gave to Taiwan in 2008. The zoo said that Jou Jou has been growing well and remains quite plump. The cub is to receive a proper name later, local media reports quoted Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) as saying. Tsao added that the formal naming process would involve further observation of the cub’s nature and behavior, after which a series of names would be put forward for a public vote.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up