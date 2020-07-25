The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that the Control Yuan had committed “self-castration” in failing to censure the Presidential Office and the National Security Bureau (NSB) over a cigarette smuggling case last year.
Security officials accompanying President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a state visit to Caribbean allies in July last year allegedly attempted to smuggle 9,797 cartons of cigarettes by using their security clearance and China Airlines’ online duty-free store.
Control Yuan members Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠), Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Peter Chang (張武修) on Thursday revealed the results of their investigation and issued corrective notices to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Customs Administration.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The Control Yuan told the Presidential Office and the NSB to improve their operations and discipline NSB officials to prevent a similar incident, they said, adding that under the Constitution and the Control Act (監察法), the Control Yuan has no power to censure the Presidential Office or the NSB.
The KMT in a statement yesterday said that the Democratic Progressive Party has unrestrained power and Tsai is becoming “an authoritarian monster.”
There are precedents of the Control Yuan impeaching Presidential Office and NSB officials for dereliction of duty or illegal acts, the KMT said.
However, in the cigarette smuggling case, the Control Yuan chose to circumscribe itself, making it nothing more than a “paper-made” apparatus, it said.
The KMT said that Control Yuan members have become timid in the face of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊), who is to become Control Yuan president next month.
It is also ridiculous that Kao said that they did not impeach NSB special forces personnel because they had been given demerits, the KMT said, adding that if, by Kao’s standards, officials given demerits should not be impeached, then it is curious why the Control Yuan should continue to exist.
Despite its more than year-long investigation, the Control Yuan issued the censure at a dubious time — just before Chen is to assume office next month, while its corrective notices deliberately evaded the main targets, it said.
“The public has lost its expectations in the agency, which is now to be made up of members appointed as a result of pork-barrel politics,” it said.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up