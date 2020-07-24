A body found yesterday in the Keelung River (基隆河) in Nangang District (南港) has been identified as that of a Taipei City Government employee under investigation for alleged corruption, and the city said it would help the family with funeral arrangements.
Taipei police and sanitary workers had received reports of a body in the river and the corpse was retrieved from under the Nanhu Bridge (南湖大橋).
Police identified the body as that of Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇), a case officer in the Department of Urban Development’s Construction Management Office, through papers found in his clothing.
An autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death, they said.
Tseng and a colleague, Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡), were placed under investigation for allegedly taking bribes of more than NT$90,000 in exchange for safety inspection approvals on elevators and lifts in the New CB Party KTV and a hypermart.
They were among 15 people listed as suspects in the probe.
Tseng and Chou are alleged to have received at least NT$54,000 per month from the companies in question.
After being questioned by prosecutors on Thursday last week, Tseng was released on NT$600,000 bail, and Chou was freed on NT$100,000 bail.
“Tseng was under much stress after he came under investigation and the news was reported by the media... The Taipei City Government express our regret and sorrow over his death and will help the family make arrangements,” Taipei City deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying (黃瀞瑩) told reporters.
Family members said Tseng went to work on Wednesday, but they contacted police when he did not return home that night.
They said his death had come as a huge shock, as he was reportedly planning to see a lawyer on Wednesday to help him contest the bribery allegations.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving