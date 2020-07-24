Taipei staffer in graft probe dies

FOUND IN RIVER: Family members said Tseng Hua-chung went to work, but they contacted the police when he did not return to his home that evening

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





A body found yesterday in the Keelung River (基隆河) in Nangang District (南港) has been identified as that of a Taipei City Government employee under investigation for alleged corruption, and the city said it would help the family with funeral arrangements.

Taipei police and sanitary workers had received reports of a body in the river and the corpse was retrieved from under the Nanhu Bridge (南湖大橋).

Police identified the body as that of Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇), a case officer in the Department of Urban Development’s Construction Management Office, through papers found in his clothing.

An autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death, they said.

Tseng and a colleague, Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡), were placed under investigation for allegedly taking bribes of more than NT$90,000 in exchange for safety inspection approvals on elevators and lifts in the New CB Party KTV and a hypermart.

They were among 15 people listed as suspects in the probe.

Tseng and Chou are alleged to have received at least NT$54,000 per month from the companies in question.

After being questioned by prosecutors on Thursday last week, Tseng was released on NT$600,000 bail, and Chou was freed on NT$100,000 bail.

“Tseng was under much stress after he came under investigation and the news was reported by the media... The Taipei City Government express our regret and sorrow over his death and will help the family make arrangements,” Taipei City deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying (黃瀞瑩) told reporters.

Family members said Tseng went to work on Wednesday, but they contacted police when he did not return home that night.

They said his death had come as a huge shock, as he was reportedly planning to see a lawyer on Wednesday to help him contest the bribery allegations.