China is stepping up its military preparedness to overtake Taiwan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, following a spike of Chinese drills near the nation.
Taiwan has said that China has stepped up threatening military activities near the nation in the past few months, while Beijing has not renounced the use of force to unify the nations.
“Looking [at] the long-term trend, China appears to be gradually stepping up its military preparedness, especially in air or on the waters near Taiwan,” Wu told reporters.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense via CNA
“What China is doing now is continuing to ramp up preparedness to solve the Taiwan issue,” he said. “The threat is on the rise.”
Beijing routinely says that such exercises are not unusual and are designed to show its determination to defend its sovereignty.
The Ministry of Defense last month reported eight incidents in which Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone and Taiwanese jets gave radio warnings to usher the intruders out of their airspace.
Wu said that such intrusions “happened almost every day” last month and were “much more frequent” than what the government had disclosed to the public.
China has also made several “simulated” military attacks on Taiwan, he said.
“These behaviors worry us,” Wu said, adding that Taiwan is deepening its security ties with allies, including the US which has no official diplomatic ties with the nation, but is its strongest international backer and main arms supplier.
Attacking Taiwan could be good way for the Chinese government to divert domestic pressure, Wu said, adding that China is struggling with a fast-slowing economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a wave of floods.
ELEVATOR MISCONDUCT? Investigators said that two city officials hired an assistant to visit sites, where he would do only cursory checks and return papers to be signed Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government. Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart. Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case. Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving