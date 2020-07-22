The Oxford City Council on Monday passed a motion to establish sister-city ties with a municipality in Taiwan, adding that such a move would be separate from the UK’s official recognition of China.
The motion was made by Oxford City Councilor Stephen Goddard and seconded by Oxford City Councilor Elizabeth Wade — members of the Liberal Democrats party — and passed after a proposal from Oxford City Councilor Mary Clarkson of the Labour Party to find a candidate from a grassroots-level municipality was added.
Oxford has twin city and town ties with several places in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, but not in East Asia, the motion on the council’s Web site read.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
No UK town or city is twinned with any municipality in Taiwan, it added.
Taiwan is a “vibrant and competitive democratic system [that] has allowed three peaceful transfers of power between rival parties since 2000,” it said, citing a report by Freedom House.
The city council also cited Taiwan’s achievement in containing the COVID-19 epidemic despite its proximity to China, as well as its donation of masks to the UK and European countries.
Taiwan is the UK’s second-fastest-growing export market, while the UK government is undertaking free-trade talks with Taiwanese authorities, the motion said.
The motion resolves that the Oxford City Council ask the British Cabinet to explore the possibility of negotiating a twinning agreement “with an appropriate municipality on the island of Taiwan” and “ask the leader to write to the Taiwan Representative Office in the United Kingdom to formally request their assistance in arranging this.”
The proposed ties would be separate from the UK’s official recognition of the People’s Republic of China, and Oxford is grateful for the friendship of Chinese and their contributions to the city as visitors, students and residents, it said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed Oxford’s proposal, saying it would help local municipalities interested in the matter to connect with Oxford, spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.
Britain is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner in Europe and was the biggest destination of foreign investment to Europe last year, she said.
Oxford is renowned for its history, the University of Oxford and high-tech firms, Ou said, adding that the motion would advance city-to-city and people-to-people interactions.
Additional reporting by CNA
Basketball star Chang Tsung-hsien (張宗憲) of the Formosa Dreamers was questioned by Taipei prosecutors yesterday in connection with cannabis allegedly found in an e-cigarette during a vehicle check. Chang was in a taxi on Taipei’s Fuxing N Road (復興北路) early yesterday morning when police officers conducting vehicle checks found an e-cigarette containing cannabis, reportedly in Chang’s possession, Taipei police said. Chang was taken to a police station to make a statement and then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors said that Chang would be charged with illegal possession of a category 2 drug in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard
ELEVATOR MISCONDUCT? Investigators said that two city officials hired an assistant to visit sites, where he would do only cursory checks and return papers to be signed Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government. Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart. Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case. Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up
FAKE NEWS SLAMMED: The CECC has filed a complaint with police over a local news outlet’s report that the man had roamed around Taoyuan airport after he arrived A Taiwanese expatriate working in Hong Kong who returned to Taiwan on Friday became the nation’s 455th COVID-19 case yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The man, who is in his 40s, had last been in Taiwan in April, before returning to Hong Kong, where he has worked since 2018, and he flew home to visit a sick family member, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. Chuang, who doubles as the CECC spokesman, said the man reported having a dry cough and sore throat on Wednesday, but did not seek medical attention before leaving