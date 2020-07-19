Groups within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are expected to vie for high-level positions at the party’s national congress today in Taipei, while leading party figures are to stump for its Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as party chairwoman, is to oversee the event, which has chosen “Unite for Taiwan, Go Forward in the World” as its theme.
On the agenda is the election of the party’s core power structure, which consists of the decisionmaking bodies of the Central Executive Committee and Central Standing Committee.
The party’s charter stipulates that the congress must elect 30 members for the executive committee, from which party members would choose 10 to make up the standing committee.
The party in 2006 resolved to dissolve its factions in a move to bolster party unity, although the groupings are still recognized by many inside and outside the DPP.
High-ranking party insiders said former New Tide faction members would likely pick up three seats for the standing committee, represented by Taipei City councilors Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) and Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) and Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) from Kaohsiung.
Two seats are expected to go to the Taiwan Normal Country Promotion Association, which has aligned with “Ing’s Clique” — a group of party members close to Tsai — with the former to nominate Central Standing Committee member Chen Mao-sung (陳茂松) and Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), while Ing’s Clique would nominate former national policy adviser Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國) and Legislator Su Chen-ching (蘇震清), party insiders said.
Also for the Central Standing Committee, Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) supporters are expected to take one seat, likely for Legislator Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡), while one seat could go to media mogul Lin Kun-hai’s (林崑海) group, which is pushing for Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), the sources said.
Lin’s group would reportedly also contest the final seat against the “Green Friendship Coalition,” who are expected to nominate Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉), while Lin’s supporters would likely counter with Taiyen Biotech chairman Chen Chi-yu (陳啟昱), the sources said.
Another position of contention is chairperson of the DPP Central Review Committee, with Legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) reportedly favored by Ing’s Clique while others are reportedly aligned to Kaohsiung City Councilor Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成), they added.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen