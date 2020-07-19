The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) will not finalize its stance on the fate of the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan until after it holds intraparty discussions, KMT spokeswoman Hung Yu-chien (洪于茜) said yesterday.
Possible scenarios for the two branches of government include temporarily freezing them, abolishing them or shifting their operations to a task-based model, Hung said.
The KMT would hold more discussions after it establishes a constitutional amendment committee, which would be comprised of party members and academics, she said.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
Hung made the remarks after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Friday said that as all Control Yuan nominees have been approved, the KMT should work with the DPP on abolishing the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan, while allowing the current Control Yuan staff to serve their terms as the final members of the top government watchdog.
The legislature on Friday approved former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) as Control Yuan president along with 26 other nominees, following days of squabbles and scuffles between the DPP and the KMT over Chen’s nomination.
The KMT caucus has never officially discussed how — or if — the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan should continue, but several party members have opposed abolishing them, as they say it would undermine the Constitution, which states that the government should operate five branches as a separation of powers, sources said.
The KMT’s think tank also objects to abolishing the branches, but supports making some adjustments, such as downsizing staff and changing the requirements for nominating its members, they said.
Although the KMT has not formed a consensus on the matter, it is difficult for some party members to agree with KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), who — along with a few other KMT lawmakers — has expressed a willingness to cooperate with the DPP on abolishing the two branches, they said.
As the party whip, Lin should know that what he says represents the opinions of the party, as opposed to only his, the sources said.
KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that petitions to drive constitutional amendments are conducted by collecting signatures from individual lawmakers, not from party caucuses, so lawmakers can initiate a petition by themselves.
The petition must be signed by at least a quarter of the nation’s lawmakers, before being sent to the Legislative Yuan’s Constitutional Amendment Committee for further review.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen