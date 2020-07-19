Guam to ease virus requirements for those on short trips

Staff writer, with CNA





Travelers from Taiwan making short visits to Guam from Friday next week would no longer be required to have a COVID-19 test or to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the Guam Visitors Bureau’s Taiwan representative said on Friday.

Guam issued the new protocol ahead of easing its Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 restrictions tomorrow.

The protocol allows visitors from low-risk areas for COVID-19 to stay in Guam for up to five days without a quarantine period or test.

Taiwan would be listed among the low-risk areas, said Sandra Huang (黃芷筠), a public relations agent for the bureau in Taiwan.

It was not immediately clear what other countries would be on the list.

Guam had planned to reopen to travelers from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea without quarantine on July 1, but postponed the plan late last month because of a spike in local cases.

Even under the new protocol, travelers in Guam are required to monitor their symptoms for the duration of their stay.

At present, all travelers to Guam need a negative polymerase chain reaction test before they arrive to determine where they would be quarantined and if they qualify for an abbreviated stay in isolation.

If travelers test negative within 72 hours of departing for Guam, they can self-quarantine at home. Otherwise they would be quarantined at a government facility, reports have said.

Guam health authorities said that as of Friday there were 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths, with 222 people released from isolation and 87 active cases. Of those cases, 267 were classified as civilians and 47 were military service members.