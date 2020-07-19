Tainan recorded the highest growth in urban land prices among Taiwan’s 22 cities and counties, while outlying Penghu County saw the steepest fall in urban land prices, Ministry of the Interior data showed.
Urban land prices in Tainan from Oct. 1 last year to March 31 rose 0.68 percent from the previous six-month period, the data showed.
The increase was driven by a 0.94 percent rise in land prices in the city’s industrial zones, such as an industrial park in Madou District (麻豆) and a logistics hub in Yongkang District (永康), the ministry said.
Photo provided by the Tainan Land Administration Bureau
Growth in Tainan beat the average 0.16 percent increase in urban land prices for the whole of Taiwan in the period, when the national urban land price index was 100.9.
Over the past nine half-yearly releases, the index has remained within a 1 percentage point range, indicating that urban land prices nationwide have been stable, the ministry said.
The index is based on the median price of residential and commercial properties and industrial zones in a city or county. The ministry releases the index on Jan. 15 and July 15.
In the latest index, urban land prices in Penghu County fell 0.43 percent, the steepest decline in Taiwan, the data showed.
The ministry attributed the decline to slow-season effects in Penghu’s tourism industry, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic kept many tourists away and slowed business activity.
The residential property price subindex for Taiwan rose 0.19 percent, the industrial zone price subindex grew 0.42 percent and the commercial property price index fell 0.04 percent, the ministry said.
