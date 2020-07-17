The National Communications Commission (NCC) is considering again postponing the implementation of a tiered-pricing scheme for cable operators, as it has not finalized some key support measures related to the policy, the commission said on Tuesday.
“The cable service market would descend into chaos if there are no mechanisms to arbitrate disputes over content authorization fees or to govern the distribution of profits between channel operators and cable operators,” NCC chairman-designate Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said.
“We hope that these mechanisms are in place first” before the policy is implemented, Chen said.
Chen, whose nomination for NCC chair has been approved by the Legislative Yuan, is to take office next month.
NCC officials said that the commission is unlikely to complete all of the support measures before the end of this year, making it nearly impossible for it to enforce a tiered-pricing policy next year.
The commission was to implement the policy this year after passing pricing standards in June last year.
However, less than a month later, it announced that it would push the implementation to next year, as it lacked a complete set of complementary measures.
Local government officials every August are required to review cable operators’ proposed service fees for the following year, so implementing a tiered-pricing scheme this year would create a tight deadline for operators and officials, the commission said.
Based on the pricing standards the NCC approved last year, each operator must provide at least two basic channel packages.
The first package must have the 13 “must-carry” channels required under the Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法), including terrestrial TV stations and Public Television Service, with the price for such packages capped at NT$200 per month.
The other package — which the NCC must approve the year before — would have the most subscribers and generally include more than 100 channels. Those packages are capped at NT$600 per month.
Cable service operators can also offer other packages or allow people to pay for individual channels, the commission said.
“Even though a tiered policy is not in place, all of the major multiple-system operators already offer channel packages following such a principle,” Chen said.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime