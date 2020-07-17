Taiwan, US plan event in Latin America, Caribbean

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and the US are to hold an international conference under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) in Latin America and the Caribbean for the first time, with Guatemala the host nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The cooperation encompasses digital economy, COVID-19 prevention, digital infrastructure development, Internet security, women’s empowerment and 5G communications technology, among other topics, the ministry said in a statement.

The GCTF was launched by Taiwan and the US in 2015 to bring Taiwan’s expertise and leadership to the global stage.

The national flags of the Republic of China, center, Honduras, left, Guatemala, rear, and the US are pictured in a promotional video by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. Photo taken from a Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs video

Japan last year joined the platform as a full partner, while Sweden and Australia have joined as cohost countries, the ministry said.

On Wednesday evening, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑), Guatemalan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Aguilar and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere affairs Julie Chung made a simultaneous announcements of the conference on Twitter.

However, the schedule has not been announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latin America and the Caribbean, an area that contains many of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, is important to its international relations, as the nation’s allies there have long supported its bid to participate in international organizations, Tsao said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Because of this, not only do we desire to continue deepening and expanding the Taiwan-US-Japan partnership, we also hope that the success of the GCTF in recent years can be extended to our diplomatic allies and friends in the region,” Tsao said.

Chung said in a separate video that the US, Taiwan and Japan would hold a series of virtual seminars over the next few months before a physical conference in Guatemala, if the pandemic situation permits.

Aguilar said another video that Guatemala is pleased to host the conference and introduce trade and investment opportunities in the country.

Since 2015, 24 international workshops have been held under the GCTF, attended by more than 600 government officials and experts from 39 countries, the ministry said.