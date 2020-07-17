Taiwan and the US are to hold an international conference under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) in Latin America and the Caribbean for the first time, with Guatemala the host nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The cooperation encompasses digital economy, COVID-19 prevention, digital infrastructure development, Internet security, women’s empowerment and 5G communications technology, among other topics, the ministry said in a statement.
The GCTF was launched by Taiwan and the US in 2015 to bring Taiwan’s expertise and leadership to the global stage.
Photo taken from a Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs video
Japan last year joined the platform as a full partner, while Sweden and Australia have joined as cohost countries, the ministry said.
On Wednesday evening, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑), Guatemalan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Aguilar and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere affairs Julie Chung made a simultaneous announcements of the conference on Twitter.
However, the schedule has not been announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latin America and the Caribbean, an area that contains many of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, is important to its international relations, as the nation’s allies there have long supported its bid to participate in international organizations, Tsao said in a video posted on Twitter.
“Because of this, not only do we desire to continue deepening and expanding the Taiwan-US-Japan partnership, we also hope that the success of the GCTF in recent years can be extended to our diplomatic allies and friends in the region,” Tsao said.
Chung said in a separate video that the US, Taiwan and Japan would hold a series of virtual seminars over the next few months before a physical conference in Guatemala, if the pandemic situation permits.
Aguilar said another video that Guatemala is pleased to host the conference and introduce trade and investment opportunities in the country.
Since 2015, 24 international workshops have been held under the GCTF, attended by more than 600 government officials and experts from 39 countries, the ministry said.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
ARMS RACE: Two DPP lawmakers said that China’s development model differed from Taiwan’s, as it aims to become a global hegemon, while Taiwan seeks to protect itself Taiwanese national defense experts are split on how Taiwan should respond to the ever-growing budget of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), with some advocating for Taiwan to increase defense spending, while others say that little can be done. The Legislative Yuan approved NT$358 billion (US$12.1 billion) for national defense spending across fiscal 2020, a 3.47 percent increase compared with last year, while China’s military budget this year is NT$5.4 trillion, more than 15 times that of Taiwan. Regardless of whether the government adopts a zero-based budgeting method for national defense spending — in which all expenses are justified and approved each
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime