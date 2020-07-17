Taipei celebrates its centennial with a series of events

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs yesterday started a series of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city’s establishment.

“Taipei City One Hundred Years: Back to 1920” (臺北設市百年：回到1920), which runs until December, is to include themed exhibitions, guided tours of historic sites, crafts markets, concerts and talks, among other events, the department said.

“Taipei is a city with history,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at a news conference at the Taiwan New Cultural Movement Memorial Museum in Datong District (大同).

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, center front, attends a news conference at the Taiwan New Cultural Movement Memorial Museum in Taipei’s Datong District yesterday to promote a series of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city’s establishment. Photo: CNA

Traces of the nation’s forebears can be found everywhere, he said.

In 1920, while under Japanese colonial rule, the city of Taipei was officially established, he said.

At the time, Taipei was ushering in a “new era,” and has since become a modern and international city, he said.

“One hundred years ago, Taiwan hoped to be able to participate in world trends,” he said, adding that the city now has the ability to lead the world.

One of the highlights in the series is a vintage-themed market to take place at the Red House in the Ximending (西門町) area from 2pm to 10pm on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

As part of the series, the department is also asking people to submit photographs of old buildings in the city.

Submissions can be made until Aug. 16, with winners to receive cash prizes and the opportunity for their work to be exhibited at Jin Jin Ding (金錦町) in Daan District (大安).

The Taiwan New Cultural Movement Memorial Museum has also created a map featuring old architecture in the Dadaocheng area (大稻埕).

Visitors can pick up an English version of the map at the museum.

Through the events, the department aims to promote the city’s cultural heritage and showcase the city’s efforts to preserve its cultural assets, it said.

The department said it looks forward to the events leading the city into its next 100 years.

More information about the series can be found at www.facebook.com/taipeidesign.

In related news, the city’s annual Lovers’ Day fireworks celebration at Yanping Riverside Park in Datong District is to be held on Aug. 22 from 5pm to 10pm.

Lovers’ Day, also known as Qixi Festival, falls on the seventh day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which is Aug. 25 this year.

Singers Wan Fang (萬芳), Eve Ai (艾怡良) and Fang Wu (吳汶芳), and the band Men Envy Children (小男孩樂團) are to perform at the event, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said.