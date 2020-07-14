First day of Han Kuang drills focuses on reservists

Staff writer, with CNA





The annual live-fire Han Kuang military exercises started yesterday with a simulated attack by China to test the combat readiness of Taiwan’s reserve forces.

Reservists were instructed to report by 8am to sites across Taiwan, while some auto repair plants, shipyards and aircraft hangars were temporarily commandeered.

In response to the simulated attack by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Taiwanese fighter jets, which are usually deployed on the west coast of Taiwan proper, flew to Chiashan Air Base in Hualien County, which would help avoid a direct hit by Chinese missiles or bombardment.

As part of the drill, troops responded to simulated air raids, warships conducted naval maneuvers and armored vehicles were moved into culverts and under bridges, where they were covered with multispectral camouflage nets.

This year’s exercises focus on three main areas, starting with a test of the armed forces’ ability to repel the enemy in the first wave of an attack.

The other two areas, which are to be tested over the next few days, aim to defeat the enemy in littoral zones and neutralize remaining enemy forces on beaches and other landing areas.

One of the highlights of this year’s exercises is the participation for the first time of the combined arms battalions, which were established in September last year and comprise infantry and cavalry units, snipers, liaison officers from the three branches of the military, and drone and missile operators.

With the ability to operate independently during battle, the battalions are to take part in anti-landing drills in the last stage of the exercises to test their combat readiness and their commanders’ skills in leading troops from different military branches.

The exercises also include the test-firing of a torpedo from a Chien Lung-class attack submarine and a simulated rescue of government leaders taken hostage by invading forces.

Computer-simulated war games are to be held from Sept. 14 to 18 to hone the skills of commanders of all levels making decisions during battle.