The Teacher Chang Foundation, a nonprofit social services organization, said that requests for assistance related to family conflicts have increased nearly 20 percent since January, compared with the same period last year.
The increase in domestic violence and other conflicts appeared to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused families to spend more time at home, the group said.
Since January, the group has received 179 requests for assistance related to domestic violence, which is 28 more than it received in the first half of last year, it said.
Although the foundation handled fewer social-assistance cases in the first half of the year — 8,632 compared with 9,722 last year — it conducted more home visits last year, it said, adding that it did not do home visits this year due to the pandemic.
It also did not process telephone requests throughout January due to a system update, it added.
The group so far this year has received 3,267 calls from people seeking information about resources, which made up the bulk of its calls, Teacher Chang said.
It also received 2,590 calls from people asking how to gain more autonomy in their marriages, and 2,031 calls from people asking general questions about family relationships, it said.
There were significantly more callers looking for information than last year, and most of them wanted help finding work or applying for financial assistance, as they had lost their jobs or were on unpaid leave because of the pandemic, the foundation said.
Many callers were parents having trouble with their children who spent more time at home due to class cancelations, it said.
A number of the domestic violence-related calls were from people directed to the group by the Taichung City Center for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Teacher Chang secretary-general Liu Su-fang (劉素芳) said.
Citing an example of the cases the group processed, Liu said there was a man who normally works in China, but could not return to work due to the outbreak.
He and his spouse were not used to spending so much time together, and as a result had conflicts with each other, and eventually sought help from Teacher Chang, she said.
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung
CHALLENGER DEEP: Lin Ying-Tsong was invited by Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo to join him on a 10-hour long trip in the company’s submersible Taiwanese-American Lin Ying-Tsong (林穎聰) last month became the first person from Asia and the 12th in human history to dive into the deepest part on Earth, the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Lin, 45, an expert in deep sea acoustics with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Massachusetts, joined US adventurer and Caladan Oceanic founder Victor Vescovo, 54, on June 22 in a descent to the central pool of the Challenger Deep, the deepest point of the trench, which lies at a depth of more than 10,900m. The pair made the descent in a submersible named Limiting Factor, a US$37