Fact-checking Web site MyGoPen yesterday warned of scams that ask people to give up personal information by filling out fake forms for the government’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program.
Pre-ordering, online and at convenience stores, started on Wednesday for the vouchers, which can be used from Wednesday next week.
MyGoPen said it recently learned that people have been receiving texts stating that the information they provided while pre-ordering was erroneous and provided a link to a Google document for the target to fill out.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
MyGoPen said the text is a phishing attempt to obtain personal information, including names, telephone numbers, dates of birth and images of national identification and National Health Insurance cards.
The Web site said there three flaws in the text that make it easily identifiable as fraudulent, such as in the Mandarin name of the voucher program. The text uses the character chuan (卷), whereas the official government title uses chuan (券), MyGoPen said.
The so-called Google document link does not begin with “https,” used to indicate a secure connection, and the government would not use a generic Google form for people to provide personal information, MyGoPen said, adding that official government Web sites should always end in “.gov.tw.”
The Ministry of Economic Affairs has also posted a warning on its Web site that the government does not use SMS texting to contact individuals and urged people to ignore these texts, should they receive them.
Meanwhile, Chunghwa Post on Friday said it expects large crowds to visit post offices to purchase printed versions of the vouchers.
To facilitate such purchases, the post office said it has increased the number of branches open on Saturday next week and July 25 from 282 to 1,269.
Additional reporting by Cheng Wei-chi
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
Taiwan might be China’s next target after it has “walled off” Hong Kong from the rest of the world with its new national security legislation, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology fellow Wu Jieh-min (吳介民) said on Thursday. At a seminar organized by the Economic Democracy Union, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, the Hong Kong Outlanders and the Judicial Reform Foundation, Wu said that the legislation is simultaneously a fig leaf concealing Beijing’s autocratic rule in Hong Kong and a figurative “Berlin Wall,” denying democratic countries access to Hong Kong. Wu said it is evident that Taiwan would be China’s next target. The
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung