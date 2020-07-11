The Legislative Yuan yesterday approved Examination Yuan and National Communications Commission (NCC) nominees after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voted in favor of the nominations.
Examination Yuan presidential nominee Huang Jong-tsun (黃榮村), a former minister of education and China Medical University president, and vice presidential nominee Chou Hung-hsien (周弘憲), a former minister of civil service, each received 65 “yes” and three “no” votes.
The Legislative Yuan also approved nine Examination Yuan members: Council of Indigenous Peoples Deputy Minister Iwan Nawi; former Overseas Community Affairs Council minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興); former deputy minister of education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德); former department of health deputy director Wang Hsiu-hung (王秀紅); current Examination Yuan members Chen Tsi-yang (陳慈陽) and Yang Ya-hwei (楊雅惠); National Chengchi University Department of Public Finance chairwoman Ho Yi-cheng (何怡澄); Chang Jung Christian University professor emeritus Chen Chin-seng (陳錦生); and National Taiwan University professor Chou Lien-siang (周蓮香).
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Chen Chin-seng and Chou Lien-siang received 63 “yes,” three “no” and one spoiled votes, while the other nominees were approved with 64 “yes” and three “no” votes.
During a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, Huang said that as head of the Examination Yuan, he would comply with any legislative efforts to abolish the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan — a cause that has been advocated by many people.
If the legislature amends the Constitution to phase out these branches, Huang said he would ensure that the Examination Yuan transfers to other agencies its responsibilities for designing civil service entrance tests and evaluating the performances of civil servants.
Prior to the vote, three New Power Party (NPP) lawmakers said they would vote against the nominations, based on their refusal to turn in an eight-question survey from the lawmakers, which they said showed the nominees’ “arrogance.”
Acting NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-hsyang (陳耀祥) and former NCC deputy chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) yesterday became NCC chairman and deputy chairman respectively after receiving a majority the DPP caucus’ votes.
First-time nominees National Taiwan University Graduate Institute of Journalism professor Lin Lih-yun (林麗雲) and National Taiwan Normal University Graduate Institute of Mass Communication chairwoman Wang Wei-ching (王維菁), as well as NCC spokesman Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏), were also approved.
The NPP caucus said prior to the vote that they would only approve the first-time nominees, as the incumbents and holdovers from the agency had not adequately cracked down on Chinese-sponsored media from churning out “fake news.”
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers withdrew from the vote and scrawled protests on the ballots, accusing the DPP of using the independent agency as a tool for persecuting political rivals.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun and Wu Su-wei
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung