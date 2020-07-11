The Taichung Cultural Affairs Bureau is today to unveil an exhibition of artifacts discovered at facilities affiliated with the former Taichung Prison, giving visitors a glimpse into the lives of the Japanese colonizers at the time.
The main building of the former prison, built during the Japanese colonial period, no longer exists, but several affiliated buildings remain: a bathhouse, the Budokan martial arts hall, a governor’s mansion and a few dormitories.
The exhibition, titled “Construct, City within City — Go Back, Meet and Rediscover” (起造．城中城─穿越．遇見．再發現), is to be held at the former prison’s bathhouse and officials’ dormitory in the city’s West District (西區).
Photo: Su Meng-chuan,Taipei Times
The facilities are being renovated as part of a Ministry of Culture project to inject new life into historical sites, with the governor’s mansion and bathhouse scheduled to be opened to the public next year.
The Budokan is now the Natural Way Six Arts Cultural Center.
Speaking at a promotional event on Thursday, Downtown Renaissance Association chairman Su Jui-pi (蘇睿弼) said that the exhibition is to feature details about the government’s ongoing renovation of the facilities, as well as historical objects found during the construction, such as Japanese-style ridge tiles and vintage suitcases.
People can visit part of the bathhouse, where they can dip their feet in cold water, Su said, adding that the fence on the path from the bathhouse to the dormitory would showcase the stories of 54 of the city’s famous historical figures.
The bureau is holding a special event on Aug. 8, when up to 40 people can stay for a night at the dormitory, bureau Deputy Director-General Dennis Tseng (曾能汀) said.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung