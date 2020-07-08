The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week.
The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25.
In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb weakness, decreased deep-tendon reflex and drooping eyelids, leading healthcare professionals to suspect infant botulism, he said.
Photo: CNA
A test of the boy’s feces found the bacterium Clostridium botulinum (C botulinum) type B, confirming the diagnosis, he added.
The case involves the youngest botulism patient since it was designated a notifiable communicable disease in 2007, Guo said, adding that the local health agency collected food samples to try to pinpoint the source of infection.
Botulism has only sporadically been reported over the past few years, with two cases in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years, he said.
The boy might have eaten food contaminated with C botulinum, which can multiply in a baby’s intestines, producing a dangerous toxin, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.
The symptoms, which appear in three to 30 days, can include constipation, fatigue, sleepiness, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, general weakness and difficulty breathing.
Botulism can be deadly, he added.
People should thoroughly cook food — for at least 10 minutes — and stir evenly, Lin said, adding that canning food should be avoided, as containers might carry pathogens if they are not disinfected and stored properly.
The five new cases of Japanese encephalitis were a man in his 50s in Changhua County’s Tianjhong Township (田中), a man in his 40s in Chiayi County’s Minsyong Township (民雄), a man in his 50s in Kaohsiung’s Cishan District (旗山), a woman in her 50s in Taoyuan’s Taoyuan district (桃園) and a woman in her 50s in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), Guo said.
They experienced the onset of symptoms between June 16 and Thursday last week, Guo added.
Their symptoms included fever, headache, drowsiness, gait disturbance, impaired speech, a stiff neck, agitation, confusion and impaired consciousness, Lin said, adding that the woman who experienced a confused state was unable to recognize members of her family.
The five people, who were all hospitalized, live or work near high-risk environments — a pig farm, a pigeon house or rice paddies — so it is likely they were infected there, Guo said, adding that local health authorities have taken mosquito control measures in the surrounding areas.
Most people infected with the Japanese encephalitis virus have either no symptoms or mild symptoms, but some might experience a headache, fever or aseptic meningitis — an inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord — while severe cases could lead to altered levels of consciousness, paresis or even death, Lin said.
Getting vaccinated is the best method for preventing Japanese encephalitis and people are advised to take infants aged 15 months or older to get vaccinated at a public health center or a contracted healthcare facility, he added.
As summer is the peak period for the disease, the CDC said that people should avoid going to high-risk environments, such as areas near rice patties, ponds or pig farms, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and apply government-approved insect repellent to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
SOUTH WINDS: Taiwan’s southeastern region, as well as central and southern regions, would see regional showers and thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the next two days might cause damage in affected areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, urging people to stay vigilant. With the weakening of a Pacific high-pressure system and with a frontal system in the north moving south, the nation would come under the influence of southwest and south winds today, the bureau said. People in the nation’s southeastern region, as well as in central and southern Taiwan, are likely to experience regional showers or thundershowers, it said. Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide, and people in some regions