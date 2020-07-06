Before an offer by the University of Edinburgh to return 12 skulls purported to be those of Paiwan warriors killed during the Mudan Incident (牡丹社事件) is accepted, DNA tests should be conducted to ensure the skulls are those of Aborigines, not Japanese soldiers, Mudan Village (牡丹) residents said last week.
The 1874 incident was a Japanese military expedition against Paiwan in Mudan, called Botan in official English records at the time, for the killing of 54 sailors from the Ryukyu Kingdom.
The sailors had been aboard a vessel that was shipwrecked off the southern coast of Taiwan in 1871 returning to Miyako Island from Naha, Okinawa.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsien, Taipei Times
Sixty-six survivors of the shipwreck were attacked when they intruded into Paiwan territory, and 54 were killed.
While the Ryukyu Kingdom had been a vassal state of the Qing Dynasty for about 200 years, Japan used the incident to advance its interest in taking control of the Ryukyu Islands — it had claimed them as the Ryukyu Domain in 1872 and annexed them completely in 1879 — by claiming that its expedition against the Paiwan was in retaliation for the death of Japanese sailors.
According to Mudan Township Office records, Japanese soldiers took 12 Paiwan skulls back to Japan with them.
The University of Edinburgh gained possession of the skulls following the death of William Turner, an English anatomist who had served as president of the university from 1903 until this death in 1916, who had them in his collection.
On Tuesday, Mudan Village Warden Pan Chuang-chih (潘壯志) said that the villagers wanted to make sure the skulls were those of their ancestors and not Japanese.
“We have high hopes and all evidence points to the skulls actually being of Aboriginal origin, but we wish to obtain scientific proof,” Pan said.
The repatriation of remains is different from the repatriation of cultural relics, as the remains should be interred so that the spirits of the ancestors can enter the afterlife, and should not be put on display, he said.
Such remains should be buried with the proper traditional ceremonies, he added.
The Pingtung County Government said it would forward the villagers’ request to the Council of Indigenous Affairs, and it would try to expedite the process of returning the skulls if testing confirms they are of Aboriginal origins.
Meanwhile, Pan said that the results of the latest research into the Mudan Incident would be published in 2024, on the 150th anniversary of the incident, and be made available at the Mudan Incident Memorial Hall, so that Taiwanese would understand the importance of the incident in modern history.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students