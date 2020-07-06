Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday called on critics of the so-called “1992 consensus” to propose a feasible alternative, and urged Beijing to accept the “complete” version of the “consensus” if it is to advocate it.
Recently, the “1992 consensus” has been a popular topic within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), Ma said, calling the discussion a “healthy sign” of the party’s willingness to reflect.
While many people have said they want Beijing to face the reality of the Republic of China’s (ROC) existence, it would be “impossible” for Beijing to “hold a press conference announcing that the Republic of China really exists,” Ma said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Ma said the “consensus” was the most circumlocutory way of achieving the goal of bringing China to concede the ROC’s existence.
Ma said people who propose changing the “1992 consensus” or oppose it should propose an “equally feasible alternative plan.”
In the meantime, the KMT should work to “de-stigmatize” the “consensus,” he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) mention of the “1992 consensus” in his speech on Jan. 2 last year was “a bit different from what we usually hear,” Ma said.
His comments in that speech gave President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) an opportunity to say that the “consensus” means “one country, two systems,” he said, adding that they had also had a great impact on the KMT’s performance in the subsequent elections.
The KMT must clarify that the “consensus” does not equal “one country, two systems,” he said.
Ma said that Beijing seems unwilling to accept the “each side having its own interpretation” part of “one China, with each side having its own interpretation,” attacking the provision on numerous occasions.
If the Chinese government is to advocate the “1992 consensus,” it must be the “complete 1992 consensus,” he said, adding that without “each side having its own interpretation,” there was no “one China,” and no “consensus.”
Ma made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop at the KMT Institute of Revolutionary Practice in Taipei.
Ma is a former participant of the workshop — now in its 171st session — as are former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱).
Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students