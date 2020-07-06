The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot.
The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans.
Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue.
Photo courtesy of the organizers of Fancy Frontier
Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since 2012 implemented rules to regulate the outfits worn by cosplayers inside the expo hall, citing the manga expo they held at National Taiwan University Sports Center eight years ago.
At the 2012 expo, a Japanese cosplayer known to her Mandarin-speaking fans as “50 horses” (五十隻馬) — a wordplay on her Japanese name, Ushijima — took off her skirt, exposing her thighs and buttocks in an attempt to boost her sales of comic products, they said.
Since then, the event has prohibited cosplayers from wearing outfits that would reveal their nipples, genitals, hips, bra or underpants, or expose more than one-third of their breasts, event organizers said, adding that safety pants or swim suits are allowed, but the final say still rests with the organizers.
However, the organizers said that they can only regulate people inside the rented expo hall, as they do not have regulatory power over private photography activities outside the venue.
They contacted regulators at the Expo Dome immediately after this weekend’s incident, and officials in charge of the venue said that to maintain order outside the venue, they would work with the police, who would be notified immediately if there was any illegal conduct, the organizers said.
The female cosplayer allegedly involved in the incident has also drawn criticism from the cosplay community online, with one person saying that the woman is more active as a model for portrait photography, as opposed to a cosplayer, and urging her not to “taint” the public image of cosplayers.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students