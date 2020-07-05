A tropical plant conservation group is pushing an ambitious program to save Taiwan’s indigenous orchids by reviving moth orchids in the forests where they originated.
The “Bringing Moth Orchids Back Home” program, which started two years ago, aims to have every moth orchid species flourish at their native breeding sites, said Chen Chun-ming (陳俊銘), a senior collection manager at the Dr Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center in Pingtung County.
Moth orchids in Taiwan, as in many nations, have gradually disappeared from the wild because they have been “mercilessly picked” for their beauty, Chen said.
Photo provided by Chen Chun-ming via CNA
For example, the indigenous species Phalaenopsis equestris only breeds in small numbers on Lesser Orchid Island (小蘭嶼), an islet southeast of Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), Chen said.
“It is in dire need to be saved from extinction,” he said.
Under the program, researchers not only search for more moth orchids at their original breeding sites, but also look for them in orchid gardens throughout Taiwan in hopes of finding specimens picked from the wild, Chen said.
The center plays a key role in the program.
Since it was established in 2007, the center has collected 33,689 species of plants, creating what it has described as the world’s richest living plant conservation collection.
It includes more than 9,000 orchid species, including those of the genus Phalaenopsis, which is commonly known as moth orchids, the center said.
Chen said there are two moth orchids native to Taiwan: Phalaenopsis aphrodite subspecies formosana, which have white flowers, and P equestris, which have pink or red flowers.
P aphrodite grows in broad-leaved forests at altitudes of 100m to 400m, from the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in southern Taiwan to Taitung County and its outlying Lanyu Township in the east.
The moth orchid has been an important source for the development of novelty species in Taiwan’s orchid industry, Chen said.
He said that orchids with large white flowers, commonly sold in markets, are a result of cross-pollination.
Since the Japanese colonial era, from 1895 to 1945, P aphrodite have frequently been featured in international competitions, making Taiwan famous as a “kingdom of orchids,” he said.
However, a program to save the plants was not possible until the center improved a verification technique that allowed researchers to recognize subtle differences among groups of the same species, Chen said.
He said that his dream is that eventually Taiwan’s native moth orchids can “reproduce on their own.”
However, to achieve this goal, the plants have to multiply in large numbers so that they can meet market demand and still thrive in the wild, Chen said.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students