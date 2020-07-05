The Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice yesterday resumed its training sessions after a 20-year hiatus, with institute director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) saying the party should do more to connect with young people.
The KMT started a “reform agenda” following its losses in January’s presidential and legislative elections.
During the session’s opening ceremony in Taipei yesterday, Lo said he was moved to see 400 applicants sign up “even when the KMT is in its darkest era.”
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Given its limited quota, the institute only admitted 100 applicants, he said.
“Young people’s interest in the session is an extremely precious gift for the KMT, as the party has almost nothing left but ideals, its mission and glory in its counteraction against the power-abusing Democratic Progressive Party,” Lo said.
“The number of applicants shows that young people have not forsaken the KMT, and so the party should not give up reaching out to them,” he added.
Although the KMT is in its lowest ebb, it is time for the party to demonstrate its ideals and strengths, Lo said, adding that those standing up to an opposition party are brave, as they face bullying and isolation.
He said that those who side with the ruling party do not need courage, as they are favored by the media, Internet celebrities and their affiliated “cyberarmy,” while having access to more government resources.
Lo urged the KMT to do its job as an opposition force, so that it can win back people’s confidence and one day resume as a ruling power.
If it returns to the nation’s helm, the KMT would not confiscate civic property, keep its own media and cyberarmy, or abuse government resources, he said.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), serving as the director of the session’s camp activity, met with trainees at an evening forum yesterday.
