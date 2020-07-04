US Representative Mike Gallagher on Wednesday introduced the House of Representatives’ version of the Taiwan Defense Act (TDA), the congressman’s office said in a press release, amid increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan.
The bill would ensure that the US can continue meeting its obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) in the face of an aggressive military buildup by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the statement said.
The TRA — enacted by the US Congress in 1979 after Washington established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China — aims to ensure the continuation of substantial de facto diplomatic and economic relations between the US and Taiwan.
In the act, the US pledges to provide Taiwan with weapons of a self-defensive character for the nation’s sufficient self-defense.
The act does not guarantee that the US will come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of a Chinese invasion, but neither does it relinquish the US’ right to intervene militarily.
Gallagher, referring to Tuesday’s passage of Hong Kong national security legislation by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee, was quoted in the statement as saying: “We saw the CCP end ‘one country, two systems.’ No longer can anyone harbor the illusion that the CCP would unify peacefully with Taiwan.”
Some have feared the legislation could be used to persecute pro-democracy protesters, activists and dissidents, and lead to an erosion of the territory’s promised autonomy and freedoms.
“It’s long past time to end strategic ambiguity and draw a clear red line through the Taiwan Strait,” Gallagher said. “Taiwan’s liberty is a vital national security interest of the United States and the Taiwan Defense Act helps ensure our military has the capabilities it needs to block CCP aggression.”
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by