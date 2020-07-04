The Taipei Zoo this week announced that it had for the first time bred poison dart frogs that arrived in Taiwan last year, although it warned that a sharp eye is needed to see the young frogs.
The frogs are only 2cm in length as adults, and they are half that just after metamorphosis, the zoo said, adding that experts were amazed to witness the process from the birth of the tadpoles through their changes to adult form.
The eggs hatch after about two weeks, with the tadpoles emerging brown, but developing red heads, the zoo said. They remain tadpoles for about three months before the rear legs grow, followed by the front legs, and the tail begins to shrink.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo via CNA
The frogs’ native habitat is tropical jungles in central Peru, it said.
They are shy and easily frightened, the zoo said, adding that the frogs usually lay their eggs on dead leaves or between pineapple leaves on the jungle floor.
The zoo said it has made an effort to recreate familiar surroundings for the frogs, and had captured footage of the frogs laying their eggs.
The impregnated frog laid six eggs, of which three hatched, the zoo said, adding that it retrieved the eggs and waited for the tadpoles to emerge.
The poison dart frogs are featured in the zoo’s Amphibian and Reptilian House, although a discerning eye is needed to catch sight of the miniature frogs, it said.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by