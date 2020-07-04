Taipei Zoo breeds its first poison dart frogs

By Tsai Ya-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei Zoo this week announced that it had for the first time bred poison dart frogs that arrived in Taiwan last year, although it warned that a sharp eye is needed to see the young frogs.

The frogs are only 2cm in length as adults, and they are half that just after metamorphosis, the zoo said, adding that experts were amazed to witness the process from the birth of the tadpoles through their changes to adult form.

The eggs hatch after about two weeks, with the tadpoles emerging brown, but developing red heads, the zoo said. They remain tadpoles for about three months before the rear legs grow, followed by the front legs, and the tail begins to shrink.

A blessed poison dart frog, Ranitomeya benedicta, jumps at the Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo via CNA

The frogs’ native habitat is tropical jungles in central Peru, it said.

They are shy and easily frightened, the zoo said, adding that the frogs usually lay their eggs on dead leaves or between pineapple leaves on the jungle floor.

The zoo said it has made an effort to recreate familiar surroundings for the frogs, and had captured footage of the frogs laying their eggs.

The impregnated frog laid six eggs, of which three hatched, the zoo said, adding that it retrieved the eggs and waited for the tadpoles to emerge.

The poison dart frogs are featured in the zoo’s Amphibian and Reptilian House, although a discerning eye is needed to catch sight of the miniature frogs, it said.