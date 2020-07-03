Good Neighbors Taiwan marks its first year

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Good Neighbors Taiwan yesterday celebrated its first anniversary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Social Innovation Lab in Taipei.

Established on July 6 last year, the organization is a partner of Good Neighbors — an international humanitarian development non-governmental organization founded in South Korea in 1991, it said.

Good Neighbors in 1996 attained general consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, it said.

At a news conference at the Social Innovation Lab, where the organization moved this year, Good Neighbors Taiwan said it is committed to advocating for children’s basic rights to survival, protection, development and participation as described in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since the end of last year, it has visited 40 classrooms at 10 schools in New Taipei City to tell about 1,200 students about their rights, the organization said.

It plans to create and release an “online school” on children’s rights this year, it said.

The organization hopes to teach children how to protect themselves, and to respect others to help prevent child abuse and bullying, it said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched a fundraising campaign with a target of NT$30 million (US$1.01 million) target, it said.

The funds are going toward disease prevention efforts in 37 nations that are still struggling to contain the virus’ spread, including by providing personal protective equipment and hygiene items, it said.

Indonesia was the first to benefit from the project launched, Good Neighbors Taiwan said.

Indonesia has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any country in Southeast Asia, the organization said.

As yesterday, it had 59,394 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Good Neighbors Taiwan said, adding that the number of confirmed cases in Indonesia continues to grow.

Good Neighbors Taiwan announced that actress Ning Chang (張鈞甯) would serve as its first “charity ambassador” to help promote its work.