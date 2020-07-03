Good Neighbors Taiwan yesterday celebrated its first anniversary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Social Innovation Lab in Taipei.
Established on July 6 last year, the organization is a partner of Good Neighbors — an international humanitarian development non-governmental organization founded in South Korea in 1991, it said.
Good Neighbors in 1996 attained general consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, it said.
At a news conference at the Social Innovation Lab, where the organization moved this year, Good Neighbors Taiwan said it is committed to advocating for children’s basic rights to survival, protection, development and participation as described in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Since the end of last year, it has visited 40 classrooms at 10 schools in New Taipei City to tell about 1,200 students about their rights, the organization said.
It plans to create and release an “online school” on children’s rights this year, it said.
The organization hopes to teach children how to protect themselves, and to respect others to help prevent child abuse and bullying, it said.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization launched a fundraising campaign with a target of NT$30 million (US$1.01 million) target, it said.
The funds are going toward disease prevention efforts in 37 nations that are still struggling to contain the virus’ spread, including by providing personal protective equipment and hygiene items, it said.
Indonesia was the first to benefit from the project launched, Good Neighbors Taiwan said.
Indonesia has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 of any country in Southeast Asia, the organization said.
As yesterday, it had 59,394 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Good Neighbors Taiwan said, adding that the number of confirmed cases in Indonesia continues to grow.
Good Neighbors Taiwan announced that actress Ning Chang (張鈞甯) would serve as its first “charity ambassador” to help promote its work.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by