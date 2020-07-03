More than NT$4.2 billion (US$141.96 million) has been earmarked to develop smart transportation systems in Taiwan and one of the crucial items in the four-year project is to support field trials for autonomous and connected vehicle technologies using 5G, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.
The ministry hosted a seminar in Taipei on potential 5G applications for transportation systems, which was attended by more than 350 people, including government officials, and representatives from business association and technology firms.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said in the opening remarks that Taiwan has officially entered the 5G era with the launch of services this week by the three main telecoms.
Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Communications via CNA
As the development of smart transportation technology is an important factor demonstrating the nation’s competitiveness in the international community, the ministry is launching a four-year project to develop intelligent transportation systems nationwide with a budget of NT$4.287 billion, Lin said.
One of the key elements is to encourage the private sector to conduct experiments on smart transportation systems using 5G technology, he said, adding that the Office of Science and Technology Advisers would build a testing ground in New Taipei City’s Danhai New Town (淡海新市鎮).
“The property would be equipped with sensors, a smart signaling system and a computing system to collect and analyze data,” Lin said. “It can also be used to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and connected vehicle technology.”
The ministry said that it teamed up with Huacom Systems Inc to establish an office to manage the 5G testing ground.
Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said that the Statute for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例) was amended last year to allow private companies to receive tax credits for investing in 5G service facilities.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by