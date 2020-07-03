Funds earmarked for smart transport

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





More than NT$4.2 billion (US$141.96 million) has been earmarked to develop smart transportation systems in Taiwan and one of the crucial items in the four-year project is to support field trials for autonomous and connected vehicle technologies using 5G, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The ministry hosted a seminar in Taipei on potential 5G applications for transportation systems, which was attended by more than 350 people, including government officials, and representatives from business association and technology firms.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said in the opening remarks that Taiwan has officially entered the 5G era with the launch of services this week by the three main telecoms.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung speaks at the opening of an international seminar on potential 5G applications for transportation systems in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Communications via CNA

As the development of smart transportation technology is an important factor demonstrating the nation’s competitiveness in the international community, the ministry is launching a four-year project to develop intelligent transportation systems nationwide with a budget of NT$4.287 billion, Lin said.

One of the key elements is to encourage the private sector to conduct experiments on smart transportation systems using 5G technology, he said, adding that the Office of Science and Technology Advisers would build a testing ground in New Taipei City’s Danhai New Town (淡海新市鎮).

“The property would be equipped with sensors, a smart signaling system and a computing system to collect and analyze data,” Lin said. “It can also be used to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles and connected vehicle technology.”

The ministry said that it teamed up with Huacom Systems Inc to establish an office to manage the 5G testing ground.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said that the Statute for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例) was amended last year to allow private companies to receive tax credits for investing in 5G service facilities.