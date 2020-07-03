Agency advises caution in use of tampons

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged people to use tampons according to the instructions printed on their packaging and never use a tampon for more than eight consecutive hours.

Tampons, usually made of cotton and synthetic fibers, are classified as a class II medical device that can only be sold in pharmacies, the FDA said on Sunday, adding that pharmacies since 2014 can sell tampons online or by mail order.

People should choose a tampon based on absorbency to suit their individual needs, wash their hands before using it and carefully read the instructions for each brand to ensure safe usage, the FDA said.

Moreover, they should change their tampon every four to eight hours, never wear a tampon for more than eight hours and immediately change a tampon after swimming or bathing, it said.

The agency added that a properly inserted tampon should not be noticeable.

Incorrect usage could lead to increased risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a rare, but life-threatening, complication caused by certain types of bacterial infections, it said.

Incorrect usage includes not washing hands before changing or inserting the device, using tampons that are more absorbent than needed or wearing one for longer than is recommended, the FDA said.

Symptoms of TSS include a sudden fever, rashes, fatigue, fainting or dizziness, it said.

If a person feels discomfort or unusual symptoms while using a tampon, they should remove it and seek medical attention immediately, the FDA added.

People should remember three steps when purchasing medical devices: identify the product as a medical device; check the package label for the medical device license number, trade name, manufacturer’s address, product name and manufacturing date; and carefully read the instructions, the FDA said.