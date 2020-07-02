While the nation’s three main telecoms are launching 5G service this week, Taiwan is not going to see a large-scale migration from 4G to 5G, given the scarcity of smartphone models that can support the service, National Communications Commission (NCC) officials said yesterday.
Chunghwa Telecom and Taiwan Mobile launched their 5G services on Tuesday, while Far Eastone Telecommunications (FET) is scheduled to launch its service tomorrow.
Their 5G service plans are about the same as what they offered when 4G hit the market, with some offering unlimited data plans for NT$1,399 per month.
Photo: Wu Po-wei, Taipei Times
The fees are the lowest in the world, compared with other nations where 5G service is available, NCC chief secretary Hsiao Chi-hung (蕭祈宏) said.
Only five smartphones that can support 5G service have been certified by the commission and are available on the market: three Samsung Galaxy X20 series phones, the Sony Xperia 1 II and the LG V60 ThinQ.
More 5G smartphones are expected to hit the market in the second half of this year, Hsiao said, adding that Samsung has four more 5G smartphone models that have been certified by the commission.
Samsung Taiwan announced that its Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones, which both support 5G service, were certified by the commission yesterday and would hit the market in the second half of this month.
Sharp Taiwan is scheduled to present its Sharp Aquos R5G smartphone today.
The Nikkei Asian Review yesterday reported that Apple is trying to reduce production delays for its first 5G iPhone.
It is facing delays of four weeks to two months for its four 5G iPhone models and had previously postponed their launch until next year, the report said.
A large-scale migration from the 4G to the 5G service would not happen until new 5G iPhones are launched, NCC officials said, adding that the estimation was made based on observations from the launch of 4G services.
Many consumer apps can still be produced and accessed through the 4G system, they said.
“So far, telecoms have mainly targeted corporate customers, which would create apps requiring larger bandwidth,” they said.
The Executive Yuan has designated the frequency band between 4.8 gigahertz and 4.9 gigahertz for private firms to develop a 5G network, which would be opened for applications next year and in 2022, the commission said.
Meanwhile, an online poll by text messaging app Line on whether consumers would be motivated by the launch of 5G service to buy 5G smartphones found that more than 60 percent of respondents said they would not by a new phone to be able to access a 5G service.
About 30 percent said they would consider changing their phones, and 10 percent said they would change their phones to access a 5G service.
Line said about 34,000 of its app users cast votes in the poll.
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
While stereotypically considered a household pest that simply will not die, Hung Ting-yang’s (洪鼎揚) experience with Archimandrita tesselata, commonly called the peppered roach, might change a person’s mind. The peppered roach originates in South America, is omnivorous and, as it is capable of growing to 7cm to 9cm long, is a giant compared with other roaches, which have an average length of about 4cm. The peppered roach goes through six separate chrysalis stages and takes nine months to reach full maturity. Mature roaches have wings, but cannot fly and can only glide. They have an average lifespan of three years. As his
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by