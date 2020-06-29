Committee picks Tainan’s Yuguang Island for National Day fireworks

Staff writer, with CNA





A fireworks display to celebrate the 109th Double Ten National Day is to take place on Yuguang Island (漁光島) in Tainan’s Anping District (安平) on Oct. 10, the National Day Celebration Committee said yesterday.

An initial decision was made at a preparatory meeting on May 25 following Tainan’s application to host the display to showcase its recovery after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in 2016, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is secretary-general of the committee.

Tainan initially proposed five areas for the pyrotechnics display: Yuguang; Jiangjun Port (將軍漁港) and Cigu Salt Mountain (七股鹽山); Dagang Sea View Bridge and an area beside the Yanshuei River (鹽水溪); the National University of Tainan’s Qigu campus; and the south bank of the mouth of the Zengwen River (曾文溪), Chen said.

People walk along Crescent Beach on Tainan’s Yuguang Island yesterday. Photo: CNA

Yuguang was chosen after considering safety requirements and because of unimpeded views of the fireworks it offers, he said.

The four other sites were eliminated due to safety and environmental protection concerns, as three are near residential or conservation areas, and the other is close to an oil depot, the committee said in a statement.

The committee held a follow-up meeting this month to discuss details with the Tainan City Government and agencies. It submitted a report to Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, who heads the committee.

The city government said after the committee’s formal announcement that the main stage on Yuguang Island and viewing platforms in nearby areas have an estimated capacity of 300,000 people.

The city government would provide shuttle buses to transport people to Yuguang Island, it said.

For those driving their own vehicle, about 6,000 parking spaces would be available in nearby areas, it said.

Last year’s Double Ten National Day fireworks show was in Pingtung County.