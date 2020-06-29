A rare mental disorder called trichotillomania that manifests itself in people pulling out their own hair is most likely triggered by stress, Taipei Medical University Hospital psychiatrist Tsai Shang-ying (蔡尚穎) has said.
Citing a patient of his as an example, Tsai said that the university student said that he had been ostracized by his peers since junior-high school, and that he would pull out his hair whenever he felt anxious, to the point that his head has bald patches.
The syndrome has an incidence rate of about 1 percent, which translates into one teenager per three to four classrooms, he said.
The syndrome is not limited to the scalp and can sometimes involve the removal of eyebrows, and in extreme cases can become so severe that it affects a patient’s social life, he added.
The university student had his head shaved as a solution, but that only prompted him to pull out the hair on other parts of his body, Tsai said.
This resulted in a strange and deformed look that resulted in the student being ostracized by his classmates, he said.
The student’s withdrawal from social life turned him into a recluse, Tsai said, adding that he stayed at home and played computer games all day, and only interacted with his family members.
The patient tried wearing a cap to prevent the compulsive behavior, but ended up pulling the hair around the edge of the cap, he said.
The disorder could take other forms, such as compulsive nail-biting or repeatedly scratching the skin, he said.
The student finally sought treatment out of concern over his approaching graduation and the negative effects that the syndrome would have during job interviews, Tsai said.
Trichotillomania can be treated through counseling and behavioral therapy rather than medication, he said, adding that a psychiatrist must gain insight into the context in which a patient started to pull out their hair and how they do it.
People who think they might have the syndrome should see a psychiatrist to have their behaviors diagnosed and undergo assessments to see whether treatment is necessary, he added.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
The EU’s list of safe nations to which it would reopen borders next week does not include Taiwan, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the list has not been finalized and some EU countries have highlighted the importance of “reciprocity.” The provisional list comprises Algeria, Andorra, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and the Vatican, the New York Times reported on Friday. The EU said it would add China, considered one of the “acceptable countries,” if it also opens its borders to EU travelers, the newspaper reported. Backed by
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”