An exhibition featuring scenes and memorabilia from pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong opened on Wednesday in Taipei, featuring work by artists from Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and other nations.
Some of the 66 participating artists, including 45 from Hong Kong, used posters, the front pages of newspapers and other items to recreate scenes from the Hong Kong protests, which started in June last year.
Among the 100-plus exhibits is a drawing by Hong Kong artist Kay Wong, which shows two photojournalists wearing helmets, on the otherwise blank front page of Apple Daily’s Hong Kong edition on July 4 last year.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The idea for the exhibition originated from the public response to the February edition of the Creative Comic Collection (CCC) magazine, which featured images associated with the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, CCC project manager Huang Guan-hua (黃冠華) said.
“I thought that because of Taiwan’s place at the center of freedom and democracy in the Chinese-speaking world, this [exhibition] was something we could and should do,” Huang said at the opening ceremony at Taipei Comic Base, which organized the exhibition jointly with the CCC.
The exhibition’s curator Chen Yi-ching (陳怡靜), a freelance journalist who went to Hong Kong four times in the past year to cover the pro-democracy protests, said there were some notable differences between that campaign and the 2014 “Umbrella movement” in the territory.
In 2014, protesters occupied Hong Kong’s Central district from late September to mid-December with sit-ins, but the current demonstrations are more like an urban guerrilla action, as protesters have staged gatherings that resemble flash mobs at locations throughout the territory, she said.
Chen said the central strategy of the ongoing leaderless protests is to remain fluid, as reflected in the images posted on “Lennon walls” and shared on Instagram, Telegram and other social media sites, which helped create a bond among the protesters.
Some of the protest scenes are highlighted in the exhibition, including a Lennon wall in an underpass at the Kwai Fong railway station, and a replica of the Hong Kong police headquarters.
The free exhibition also offers a virtual reality experience of the protests, as well as guided tours every 30 minutes between 1:30pm and 4pm, which are available in English and Japanese with a one-week advanced booking.
The exhibition is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 9pm, through July 26.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”