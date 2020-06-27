The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) did not take sufficient action to prevent traffic congestion on freeways on the first days of the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend.
The criticism came after drivers, especially those on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), experienced heavy congestion on Thursday, the first day of the four-day holiday.
Some complained that it took four hours to drive from New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) to Yilan County.
Photo: Lin Ching-lun, Taipei Times
The KMT said that traffic diversion measures are obviously lacking, but Lin showed an arrogant attitude in responding to the issue.
He did nothing more than urge drivers to be “smarter” and not be “part of the congestion” by avoiding roads during peak hours, the KMT said.
Lin is shifting responsibility to members of the public, making him “the most irresponsible transportation minister ever,” it said.
Traffic conditions tomorrow, the last day of the holiday and when many people will be returning home, must improve, the KMT said.
Many transportation experts have proposed solutions to the congestion and Lin should review the proposals and update his strategy, it said.
KMT Legislator Lu Ming-che (魯明哲), a member of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee, yesterday said that the congestion on Freeway No. 5 happened because the number of cars had obviously exceeded the road’s capacity, after people finally had an opportunity to visit family or travel without having to worry too much about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry could have predicted the number of tourists driving to each place by analyzing hotel bookings and making corresponding responses to divert crowds, Lu said.
The data is available from the Tourism Bureau, which belongs to the ministry, Lu added.
New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), also a member of the committee, said that although the ministry’s transportation app marks congested sections of roads, users must locate the information within the app.
The ministry should implement more “proactive measures” to reduce congestion, such as traffic controls and provide people with possible solutions to traffic problems, as opposed to simply asking them to “avoid congested areas,” Chiu said.
Lin yesterday said that although it is easy to blame the government for a traffic jam, the problem can only be solved if drivers cooperate.
Traffic volume on Freeway No. 5 during extended holidays is usually twice what it can handle, so the ministry reminded the public to keep abreast of the latest traffic conditions and be “smart” freeway users to avoid congestion, Lin said, adding that he would change the way he speaks to avoid upsetting anyone.
Additional reporting by Cheng Wei-chi
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”