As temperatures increase, people should be careful to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion by ensuring they consume ample water and salts, as well as avoiding heavy sweating, a doctor said.
Besides preventing sunburn, it is also important to pay attention to heatstroke and heat exhaustion, Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital physician Chen Hung-yu (陳泓毓) said, citing a 50-year-old construction manager.
The man who works in direct sunlight for prolonged periods, visited the hospital complaining about persistent thirst and fatigue, including occasional cramps in the legs, Chen said.
Photo: screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site
As high blood sugar can result in persistent thirst, a blood sugar test was arranged, but the results were negative, he said.
However, further inspection of the man’s liver and kidney functions indicated high sodium and low phosphorus levels in the blood, leading to a diagnosis of heat exhaustion, Chen said, adding that the man was transferred to the emergency department for immediate treatment.
Although heatstroke and heat exhaustion are similar, their symptoms vary, he said.
Heatstroke is characterized by an increased body temperature, flushed skin, elevated heart rate and breathing, as well as low blood pressure, Chen said, adding that multiple organ failure or a coma could occur if the conditions are severe.
Heat exhaustion is characterized by extreme thirst, higher body temperature, headache, fatigue, restlessness, nausea, vomiting, paleness and muscle cramps, he said.
If treatment is delayed, the mortality rate of severe heatstroke can be as high as 80 percent, he added.
High-risk groups for heatstroke and heat exhaustion include children, older people, those with chronic diseases or on certain medication, and people who spend a lot of time in high temperatures, such as construction workers and military personnel, Chen said.
When symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion occur, people should stop their activities and cool themselves down before immediately seeking medical attention, he said.
Lying down and raising the legs, which promotes venous return, and drinking salt water or sports drinks also helps, he added.
COUNTERFORCE: The high frequency of US deployment in the region is to prevent China from sneaking missiles into the Philippine Sea to target the US, an academic said Three US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft — one P-8A Poseidon, one RC-135 and one C-17A Globemaster III — were yesterday observed heading toward the South China Sea and the Bashi Channel, after five US military planes had been sighted in the area a day earlier. According to the Beijing-based South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the P-8A Poseidon was performing anti-submarine patrols between the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) and the Bashi Channel. The US Air Force had deployed two P-8A Poseidons, one P-3C Orion, one RC-135 and one KC-135 Stratotanker refueling craft over the Bashi Channel area on
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
KAOHSIUNG HOMICIDE: Police appealed for help, asking people to check on older family members, as the victim was killed and dismembered about three days ago The dismembered remains found in two duffel bags along Kaohsiung’s Love River (愛河) this week were yesterday identified as belonging to an elderly man, police said Two sanitation workers from the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau found one bag floating in the water while cleaning the river banks on Monday, police said. They took it to a nearby garbage depot, and then found a similar black duffel bag on the river the next day. After seeing traces of blood leaking from the second bag, one worker opened it and found decomposing human remains. A forensic examination found that the victim was a man, aged
Declassified files of the Taiwan Garrison Command from more than three decades ago showed that known members of the Bamboo Union gang held important positions in ministries, as well as the military, police and intelligence services, the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported yesterday. “From the early 1960s on, the KMT government knew about and implicitly permitted members of Bamboo Union and other organized crime gangs to take up jobs in Taiwan’s law-enforcement agencies and secret services, including Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau [NSB], all branches of the armed forces and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau [MJIB],”