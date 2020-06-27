Doctor urges people to avoid heatstroke and heat exhaustion

By Wang Chun-chung and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





As temperatures increase, people should be careful to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion by ensuring they consume ample water and salts, as well as avoiding heavy sweating, a doctor said.

Besides preventing sunburn, it is also important to pay attention to heatstroke and heat exhaustion, Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital physician Chen Hung-yu (陳泓毓) said, citing a 50-year-old construction manager.

The man who works in direct sunlight for prolonged periods, visited the hospital complaining about persistent thirst and fatigue, including occasional cramps in the legs, Chen said.

A chart showing temperatures as of noon yesterday is pictured on the Central Weather Bureau Web site. Photo: screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau Web site

As high blood sugar can result in persistent thirst, a blood sugar test was arranged, but the results were negative, he said.

However, further inspection of the man’s liver and kidney functions indicated high sodium and low phosphorus levels in the blood, leading to a diagnosis of heat exhaustion, Chen said, adding that the man was transferred to the emergency department for immediate treatment.

Although heatstroke and heat exhaustion are similar, their symptoms vary, he said.

Heatstroke is characterized by an increased body temperature, flushed skin, elevated heart rate and breathing, as well as low blood pressure, Chen said, adding that multiple organ failure or a coma could occur if the conditions are severe.

Heat exhaustion is characterized by extreme thirst, higher body temperature, headache, fatigue, restlessness, nausea, vomiting, paleness and muscle cramps, he said.

If treatment is delayed, the mortality rate of severe heatstroke can be as high as 80 percent, he added.

High-risk groups for heatstroke and heat exhaustion include children, older people, those with chronic diseases or on certain medication, and people who spend a lot of time in high temperatures, such as construction workers and military personnel, Chen said.

When symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion occur, people should stop their activities and cool themselves down before immediately seeking medical attention, he said.

Lying down and raising the legs, which promotes venous return, and drinking salt water or sports drinks also helps, he added.