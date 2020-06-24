Health authorities in Changhua County are looking to issue a resident with an order to seek medical treatment and impose fines after the woman’s neighbors complained of trash heaps at her house, but psychiatrists say she might suffer from compulsive hoarding syndrome.
The village warden on Wednesday last week said the woman, surnamed Pan (潘), who is in her 70s, often picks up discarded items from the streets, although her family is not poor, and she had reportedly stolen broken electric fans and bicycles from other residents.
Residents said a garbage dump created by Pan next to her home had been cleared by local garbage collectors four times in two years, but she has continued to collect discards and other trash.
Pan’s husband and son no longer live with her, reportedly due to her collection of garbage and the smell.
Psychiatrist Chen Yi-sing (陳羿行) said Pan most likely suffers from “compulsive hoarding syndrome,” a form of obsessive-compulsive order (OCD) in which the sufferer collects worthless or unhygienic materials to such an extent that it hampers their ability to live a normal life.
“People with this syndrome have deteriorating self-control, showing stress and anxiety, and to gain self-comfort they collect a large amount of objects. However, they can cross the line from collecting into kleptomania,” he said.
Her problems might arise from a combination of depression, schizophrenia or other psychotic conditions, or traumatic events, but issuing fines would not help, Chen said.
Medical treatment is needed to determine the cause of the problem, as well as whether medication or rehabilitation therapy could help, he said.
Chang Ting-kang (張庭綱), head of Changhua Christian Hospital’s psychiatric department, said compulsive hoarding syndrome shows up in about 2 to 6 percent of the population, and is three times more likely in older people (55 to 94) than mid-range adults (34 to 44 years).
“A sufferer might be seen as being frugal initially, then as they get older, the conditions will manifest in stronger ways,” Chang said.
“We suggest family members provide emotional support, and seek more contact between the sufferer and people in the community to help the sufferer overcome the behavior, along with seeking treatment,” Chang added.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has