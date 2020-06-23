The Presidential Office yesterday officially announced its nominations for the Control Yuan, with former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to head the nation’s top government watchdog and its newly established National Human Rights Commission.
At a news conference at the Presidential Office, Chen announced that she would resign from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying her new job requires her to transcend party lines.
The Presidential Office had planned to hold a news conference on Friday to announce President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominations, but that was canceled one hour ahead of its scheduled start after the selection of former Taitung County commissioner Justin Huang (黃健庭) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as Control Yuan vice president sparked criticism from politicians across party lines.
Photo: CNA
Huang on Saturday declined the nomination, which was followed by another reported nominee, former New Taipei City deputy mayor Chen Shen-hsien (陳伸賢) of the KMT, also turning down an offer amid criticism that he was impeached by the Control Yuan a decade ago.
The two vacancies would be left unfilled until Tsai submits new nominations, Presidential Office Secretary-General Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said.
After becoming Control Yuan president, Chen Chu would head the 10-member National Human Rights Commission, which is also to have seven Control Yuan members and two members to be selected from candidates nominated by commission members who are to serve one-year tenures.
Renominated Control Yuan members are Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲), Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠), Tien Chiu-chin (田秋堇), Jao Yung-ching (趙永清), Tsai Chung-yi (蔡崇義), Lin Sheng-fong (林盛豐) and Wang Mei-yu (王美玉).
New nominees include Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容), a women’s rights advocate; former legislator Wang Jung-chang (王榮璋); Youth Rights and Welfare Secretary-General Yeh Ta-hua (葉大華); Antonio Hong (鴻義章), a member of the Presidential Office’s Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee; Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻); Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊); former deputy minister of education Fan Sun-lu (范巽綠); former DPP legislator Yeh Yi-jin (葉宜津); Supreme Prosecutors’ Office prosecutor Kuo Wen-tung (郭文東); Deputy Auditor-General Wang Li-chen (王麗珍); Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee deputy-director Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳); National Sun Yat-sen University professor Lin Wen-cheng (林文程); Shih Hsin University professor Lai Ting-ming (賴鼎銘); National Taiwan University College of Medicine professor Hsiao Tsu-yu (蕭自佑); Lai Chen-chang (賴振昌), an accountant; Lin Yu-jung (林郁容), a doctor; National Dong Hwa University College of Indigenous Studies dean Pasuya Poitsonu; and lawyers Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) and Chang Chu-fang (張菊芳).
The Control Yuan is the government branch responsible for investigating and disciplining public servants and agencies. It consists of 29 members appointed by the president and approved by the Legislative Yuan every six years.
The nominations would be sent to the legislature for review and confirmation at an extraordinary legislative session from Monday next week to July 22.
The term of incumbent Control Yuan members ends on July 31 and the newly nominated members would assume their duties from Aug. 1, Su Jia-chyuan said.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
ALERT: Taiwan should beware of companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, which are founded by Chinese Americans, but maintain close ties to Beijing, Lin Chun-hsien said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday urged the government to ban the purchase of and remove information security and communications products manufactured in China by companies that have close relations with Beijing. Taiwan has barred Chinese companies from bidding for government projects or participating in auctions for government projects through subsidiaries in a third country or Taiwanese firms in which they own stakes, Lin told a news conference in Taipei. The problem are companies such as Fortinet and Zoom, US-based firms owned by Chinese immigrants, Lin said. Fortinet, a cybersecurity firm that specializes in products such as firewalls, has