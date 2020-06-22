Senior and vocational high-school students from across the nation yesterday joined President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at an annual forum in Taipei discussing topics ranging from student opportunities to the nation’s international presence.
The theme of this year’s event, hosted since 2016 by the Chinese-language Business Today, was “One With the World.”
In her opening remarks, Tsai outlined the success of the nation’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Photo: CNA
By planning ahead, and with the cooperation of the public and the use of technology, Taiwan has attracted the attention of many people worldwide, she said.
The nation has not only managed to handle the domestic situation well, but was also able to offer assistance to other nations in need, she said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the world that “Taiwan can help” and “Taiwan is helping.”
More opportunities would arise for the nation to show its capability and willingness to stand with the world, Tsai added.
She urged students to imagine themselves as decisionmakers, and consider how they would respond to various problems.
At the forum, groups of students representing different high schools were invited to present their ideas and pose questions to the president.
During their presentation, three students from Myanmar studying at New Taipei City’s Juang Jing Vocational High School said that they hoped to work in Taiwan after completing their studies under the government’s “three plus four” Vocational Education Program for Overseas Compatriot Students.
They asked Tsai whether overseas compatriot students like themselves would be able to apply for permanent residency and entrepreneurship funds that are made available to young Taiwanese.
Praising the students’ courage in overcoming language and cultural barriers to study in Taiwan, Tsai said that a draft economic immigration act pending review by the Legislative Yuan would give foreign students the opportunity to stay in the nation.
She told the students that as long as they are in Taiwan, the government would offer them the same support it gives local students.
Students from Taipei American School (TAS) drew from their school’s experience in participating in international competitions, such as the FIRST Robotics Competition, and encouraged local schools to do the same.
“It is clear that we are … strong in our ability, but if we are able to invest more resources into allowing more opportunity for younger students to attend conferences or festivals such as these, then we can really introduce the idea of becoming global citizens,” TAS student Julianne Vaughan said.
Students from Taichung’s Cingshuei Senior High School raised concerns about encroachment on the nation’s sovereignty, citing as an example the latest territorial dispute with Japan over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台).
Tsai said that while Taiwan is restricted by historical factors and realities, Taiwanese must speak with one voice when they express to the world their values, views and determination.
Educational inequality, bilingual education and student representation at school affairs meetings were among the other topics discussed at the forum.
Organizers said that 56 schools signed up to participate in the forum this year, and 30 student representatives from 10 schools were invited to attend.
