President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday at the Third Copenhagen Democracy Summit said it was the responsibility of democracies to help the rest of the world become free.
“Those privileged to live in a democracy must never rest until the entire world can share in the birthright that is freedom,” Tsai said in her eight-minute video at the summit, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tsai said that Taiwan stands on the front line of the global community of democracies, and it looks forward to forging closer cooperation with like-minded democracies.
She also discussed Hong Kong, saying that Taiwan would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the territory, which is due to mark the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China.
The territory is facing growing concerns that its autonomy and freedoms would erode under national security legislation, which the Chinese government drafted last month and is expected to implement in the coming months, she said.
“In particular, our thoughts today are with the people of Hong Kong. Taiwan has joined the international community in urging the Beijing authorities to honor their obligation to respect Hong Kong’s fundamental freedoms,” Tsai said.
Tsai also addressed Taiwan’s success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that the nation was fortunate to have been better prepared than most in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
“We learned important lessons from the SARS outbreak in 2003 so that we would never be caught off guard again,” she said.
With the right measures, “it is possible to control the spread of the virus without sacrificing our most important democratic principles,” she added.
Tsai said she was disappointed that the WHO “put politics before health” when it did not invite Taiwan to share its experience at this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA).
“Nevertheless, we stand ready to support any country that needs our help,” Tsai said
Taiwan has so far donated essential medical supplies to more than 80 countries, including more than 52 million masks, she said.
“For Taiwan, offering help has never been a question of quid pro quo. It is simply what friends do in times of need,” she added.
The event, held on Thursday and Friday, also included speeches from US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and former US secretaries of state John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, who spoke by videoconference or through prerecorded videos.
The summit was organized by the Alliance of Democracies, a non-governmental organization established in 2017 by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who is a former Danish prime minister and NATO secretary-general.
