Theater events encourage outdoor activities

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The National Taichung Theater is to host a series of events to encourage people to go outside, including performances by jazz band The Nick Javier Group next week, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

The Nick Javier Group will perform for an hour each on Friday and Saturday at the theater’s Sky Garden as part of the “Under the Starry Night” (星空特調瘋一夏) program, the theater said in a statement on Friday.

On July 17 and 18, Amis singer Ado (阿洛), who has received Golden Melody, Golden Horse and Golden Bell nominations, would perform from her album Sasela’an .

Performances on Aug. 7 and 8 will feature the Single Malt Quartet, who have a bossa nova style, the theater said.

On Aug. 21 and 22, Les Petites Choses Production and Boxer would host a “quiet dance party,” with participants invited to dance as they listen to music through headphones.

All of the events in the “Under the Starry Night” program begin at the Sky Garden at 7:30pm. Admissions to the four events are free, but registration is required. A NT$100 refundable deposit is to be collected upon registration.

Separately, from Wednesday next week to Aug. 27, the theater is to host a series of free screenings at its outdoor theater on some Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Thursday’s screenings at 6:30pm, and July 9’s and Aug. 27’s at 6:45pm, would showcase productions by the Godot Theatre Company and the Ping-Fong Acting Troupe.

Pre-screening performances at 5:15pm are to precede each Thursday event.

The screenings that begin at 6:30pm on Wednesday, and at 6:45pm on July 8 and Aug. 26 would highlight classics from the UK’s Royal Ballet, including The Tales of Beatrix Potter, Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland and Le Bayadere.

Meanwhile, the theater is offering yoga classes at the Sky Garden at 6pm on Sunday next week and on July 5 to members of the theater only.

The 90-minute sessions cost NT$450 each and are capped at 30 students.

For more details about events at the National Taichung Theater, visit www.npac-ntt.org.