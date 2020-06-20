Disease prevention stamps announced

ASTRONOMICAL SHOW: A set of four stamps featuring an annular solar eclipse, a comet, a total solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are also to go on sale starting today

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Stamps featuring the nation’s disease prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic and significant astronomical events are to be published, Chunghwa Post announced on Tuesday.

Taiwan has earned the respect of the international community by successfully containing the pandemic through the combined efforts of healthcare professionals, health officials and the public, Chunghwa Post associate manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said.

People in Taiwan diligently observed self-health management and other disease prevention measures implemented by health officials, Kuo said, adding that this effort was worth commemorating.

A set of postage stamps on the themes of disease prevention and the “Taiwan can help” campaign is pictured on Tuesday. The set is to be released on July 21. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co

Two stamps featuring disease prevention are to be released, one with a face value of NT$13 and the other of NT$15, Chunghwa Post said.

The NT$13 stamp shows how medical professionals, environmental protection workers and the public worked together to prevent the virus’ spread, and how the government helped other countries combat the disease.

The NT$15 stamp features the nation’s efficiency in producing and distributing medical supplies, studying the virus and developing vaccines, while also depicting disease prevention measures, from home quarantine and isolation to wearing masks on public transport and hand washing.

A set of postage stamps on the theme of astronomical phenomena is pictured on Tuesday. The set is to be released today. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co

Text imprinted between the stamps on the sheet says in Chinese that people are united to prevent the virus’ spread and defeat the pandemic, and “Taiwan can help” in English.

The collection is to be available for purchase from July 21 and there would be a ceremony at 10am on that day at the Postal Museum to mark the occasion, Chunghwa Post said.

Meanwhile, a set of four stamps presented on souvenir sheets featuring an annular solar eclipse, a comet, a total solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are to go on sale from today.

The postage for the stamps featuring the annular solar eclipse and the comet is NT$6 and the other two have face values of NT$8.