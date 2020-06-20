Stamps featuring the nation’s disease prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic and significant astronomical events are to be published, Chunghwa Post announced on Tuesday.
Taiwan has earned the respect of the international community by successfully containing the pandemic through the combined efforts of healthcare professionals, health officials and the public, Chunghwa Post associate manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said.
People in Taiwan diligently observed self-health management and other disease prevention measures implemented by health officials, Kuo said, adding that this effort was worth commemorating.
Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co
Two stamps featuring disease prevention are to be released, one with a face value of NT$13 and the other of NT$15, Chunghwa Post said.
The NT$13 stamp shows how medical professionals, environmental protection workers and the public worked together to prevent the virus’ spread, and how the government helped other countries combat the disease.
The NT$15 stamp features the nation’s efficiency in producing and distributing medical supplies, studying the virus and developing vaccines, while also depicting disease prevention measures, from home quarantine and isolation to wearing masks on public transport and hand washing.
Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co
Text imprinted between the stamps on the sheet says in Chinese that people are united to prevent the virus’ spread and defeat the pandemic, and “Taiwan can help” in English.
The collection is to be available for purchase from July 21 and there would be a ceremony at 10am on that day at the Postal Museum to mark the occasion, Chunghwa Post said.
Meanwhile, a set of four stamps presented on souvenir sheets featuring an annular solar eclipse, a comet, a total solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are to go on sale from today.
The postage for the stamps featuring the annular solar eclipse and the comet is NT$6 and the other two have face values of NT$8.
